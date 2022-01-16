What to expect the next 36 hours: Snow all night and more Monday

Here's what to expect from the winter storm bearing down on Western New York and much of the eastern United States.

Overnight: The snow arrived right on time Sunday between 8 and 9 p.m., when the Winter Storm Warning went into effect for northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties, and it's going keep coming.

The National Weather Service upped its overnight snowfall prediction for the northern counties. It is now 8 to 12 inches. For the Southern Tier, it stays the same, 7 to 11 inches. It is expected to fall continuously at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Thunder may be heard in northern areas, while areas near the Pennsylvania state line may see sleet and freezing rain for a couple hours after midnight.

Although plows hit the highways as the snow arrived, travel will become increasingly treacherous as the night progresses.

Southeast winds are expected to strengthen and shift to the northeast. The National Weather Service predicts windblown snow after 2 a.m. Overnight temperatures are forecast to stay in the low to mid 20s.