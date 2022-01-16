 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to expect the next 36 hours: Snow all night and more Monday
Here's what to expect from the winter storm bearing down on Western New York and much of the eastern United States.

Overnight: The snow arrived right on time Sunday between 8 and 9 p.m., when the Winter Storm Warning went into effect for northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties, and it's going keep coming.

The National Weather Service upped its overnight snowfall prediction for the northern counties. It is now 8 to 12 inches. For the Southern Tier, it stays the same, 7 to 11 inches. It is expected to fall continuously at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Thunder may be heard in northern areas, while areas near the Pennsylvania state line may see sleet and freezing rain for a couple hours after midnight. 

Although plows hit the highways as the snow arrived, travel will become increasingly treacherous as the night progresses.

Southeast winds are expected to strengthen and shift to the northeast. The National Weather Service predicts windblown snow after 2 a.m. Overnight temperatures are forecast to stay in the low to mid 20s. 

Monday: Blustery is the word for Martin Luther King Day, the weather service says, and the morning commute will be severely impacted. Another 6 to 10 inches are possible during the day, with wind gusts up to 39 mph, before the snow showers taper off toward evening. It will be a bit warmer than Sunday, with temperatures in the high 20s, but that will be offset by the wind chill.

Beyond 36 hours

Tuesday-Wednesday: A chance of snow showers continues Tuesday and Tuesday evening, with high temperatures in the low 20s. The weather service predicts a significant warmup Wednesday, with rain and snow in the morning and then rain alone and temperatures in the high 30s.

