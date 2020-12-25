What to expect the next 36 hours: Lake-effect snow band drifts north

Western New Yorkers woke up to a coat of white on Christmas Day - with 5.5 inches reported at the airport and more that fell on the Southern Tier – and the region can expect even more this weekend.

A lake-effect snow warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday with a band of lake-effect snow making its way from ski country to the metro Buffalo area and then back down, according to the National Weather Service.

Niagara County should only get 1 to 2 inches of snow over the next couple of days. But it's the exception.

Here's what else the National Weather Service says to expect:

Friday evening

A lake-effect band has set up in a line that stretches from around Dunkirk through the Boston Hills and is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in that area.

"We could see anywhere from 8 and 12 inches tonight," said meteorologist David Thomas.

It will drift north, just south of the immediate Buffalo metro area and will remain overnight in that area. Communities including Orchard Park, West Seneca, Lancaster and Marilla could get 6 to 8 inches of new snow overnight.

