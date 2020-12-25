What to expect the next 36 hours: Lake-effect snow band drifts north

Western New Yorkers woke up to a coat of white on Christmas Day - with 5.5 inches reported at the airport and more that fell on the Southern Tier – and the region can expect even more this weekend.
A lake-effect snow warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday with a band of lake-effect snow making its way from ski country to the metro Buffalo area and then back down, according to the National Weather Service.
Niagara County should only get 1 to 2 inches of snow over the next couple of days. But it's the exception.
Here's what else the National Weather Service says to expect:
Friday evening
A lake-effect band has set up in a line that stretches from around Dunkirk through the Boston Hills and is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in that area.
"We could see anywhere from 8 and 12 inches tonight," said meteorologist David Thomas.
It will drift north, just south of the immediate Buffalo metro area and will remain overnight in that area. Communities including Orchard Park, West Seneca, Lancaster and Marilla could get 6 to 8 inches of new snow overnight.
The band may "oscillate" a little bit north and bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the Buffalo and Cheektowaga area.
Winds will become gusty, with speeds of 25 to 30 mph starting at 1 a.m. and lasting around 12 hours. The blowing and drifting snow will result in poor visibility and potentially dangerous and rapidly changing driving conditions.
Also, it's going to get cold. Overnight, wind chills will make it feel like we're in the single digits, Thomas said.
Saturday morning
This will be the big event for the Buffalo area as the band drifts north and then parks itself over the metro area. Buffalo can expect 6 to 8 inches of additional snow between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The Northtowns can expect several inches of snow during the day Saturday as well. The Southtowns and Southern Tier may see only 1 to 2 inches during the afternoon.
Saturday evening
The lake-effect band is expected to move south in the evening, bringing another 2 to 4 inches to the Dunkirk to Boston Hills line, and eventually dying out.
Sunday
Drier weather and no snow accumulation is expected, although there may be a few flurries around. It will also be a little less cold, with temperatures just above the freezing point.
