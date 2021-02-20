What to expect the next 36 hours: Lake-effect snow advisories in place to 10 p.m.

Lake-effect snowstorms walloped the Southtowns overnight and more accumulations were expected Saturday.

The National Weather Service has lake-effect snow advisories for southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Lake-effect snows are also the reason for a winter weather advisory issued for northern Erie County, including Buffalo, over the same time period.

The warnings went into effect Friday night as lake-effect snow hit the Southtowns hard. The 24-hour snowfall totals issued by the weather service at 8:30 a.m. Saturday included more than 2 feet in West Falls and Boston, a foot in Angola and Colden and 6 to 8 inches in Hamburg, Springville and Holland.

Saturday morning and afternoon

Lake-effect snows that settled into Erie County Saturday morning were set to move to the northern portion of Western New York as well.

The weather service said that Niagara, Orleans and northeastern Genesee counties would see bands of lake-effect snow producing rates of over 1 inch per hour until 9:45 a.m.