What to expect the next 36 hours: Lake-effect snow advisories in place to 10 p.m.

Lake-effect snowstorms walloped the Southtowns overnight and more accumulations were expected Saturday.
The National Weather Service has lake-effect snow advisories for southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties until 10 p.m. Saturday.
Lake-effect snows are also the reason for a winter weather advisory issued for northern Erie County, including Buffalo, over the same time period.
The warnings went into effect Friday night as lake-effect snow hit the Southtowns hard. The 24-hour snowfall totals issued by the weather service at 8:30 a.m. Saturday included more than 2 feet in West Falls and Boston, a foot in Angola and Colden and 6 to 8 inches in Hamburg, Springville and Holland.
Saturday morning and afternoon
Lake-effect snows that settled into Erie County Saturday morning were set to move to the northern portion of Western New York as well.
The weather service said that Niagara, Orleans and northeastern Genesee counties would see bands of lake-effect snow producing rates of over 1 inch per hour until 9:45 a.m.
The weather service said there could be visibility of less than a quarter-mile over western Niagara to most of Orleans counties.
Saturday night
The snows are expected to calm with each hour, with new snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible and the chance of precipitation 40%.
The weather service calls for a chance of snow showers before 4 a.m., then scattered flurries afterward. A low of 14 is expected.
Sunday
A much different picture is expected Sunday, as the forecast calls for it to be mostly sunny with a high of 31 during the day and a low around 25 at night. Winds are expected to be under 10 mph.
Snow showers are not expected until possibly after midnight, with accumulations very early Monday morning amounting to less than a half-inch.