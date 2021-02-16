What to expect the next 36 hours: Chill sets in as snow tapers off

Another winter storm deposited upwards of 6-12 inches of snow across Western New York overnight before the National Weather Service Tuesday morning canceled its winter storm warning for Western New York.
The weather service canceled the winter storm warning at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday; it originally had the warning in effect until 1 p.m.
When the winter storm warning was called on Monday, the weather service expected total accumulations of snow in the Buffalo metro area to be between 7 and 14 inches.
Western New York snowfall totals were as high as 12 inches in Niagara County while the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport recorded 5.9.
City of Buffalo and Erie County public works crews reported about 6 inches of snow from the Northtowns to Southtowns. Sleet was also reported overnight in southern Erie County and the Southern Tier.
Western New York's storm Monday night and Tuesday is part of a much bigger extreme winter weather outbreak in progress across the nation.
The winter storm warning covered Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Orleans and Monroe counties.
Tuesday afternoon
The weather service said that snow would increase with a few inches expected Tuesday afternoon in areas mostly north of Buffalo.
Niagara County was receiving the heaviest snows in the early afternoon.
An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow were forecast in the afternoon hours, with the storm causing "sharply reduced visibility as well."
Monday's storm warning caused the Niagara County Department of Health to postpone Tuesday's Covid-19 second-dose vaccination clinic at the Kenan Center to later in the week.
All appointments can be rescheduled for either Wednesday or Thursday at the Kenan Center. Those who had an appointment will receive an email from the Niagara County Department of Health with registration links to secure a time slot. Those without internet access can call 211 to reschedule.
The Erie County vaccination clinics are open Tuesday, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
The Niagara County Public Works Department also announced that the planned closure of Slayton Settlement Road, just west of Quaker Road in Gasport, has been delayed until Monday. The road was to be closed this week for bridge work.
Tuesday night
For the Buffalo metro area, new snows of less than a half-inch are possible while it will get colder, with a low around 4 degrees and wind chills hitting minus-5.
The chance of precipitation is 60% overnight Tuesday.
Wednesday
The Buffalo forecast calls for much calmer weather: Sunny, no snow, winds with single-digit mph, a high near 20 and a low around 13.
Thursday
The weather service's hazardous weather outlook that included Tuesday's storm also puts the region on notice for an additional possible snow system this week.
A storm system is possible late Thursday afternoon through Friday, one which has "the potential to produce accumulating snow and possibly mixed precipitation."
For Thursday, the Buffalo metro forecast lists a 70% chance of precipitation during the day and 100% of snow at night.