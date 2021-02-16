What to expect the next 36 hours: Chill sets in as snow tapers off

The weather service said that snow would increase with a few inches expected Tuesday afternoon in areas mostly north of Buffalo.

Niagara County was receiving the heaviest snows in the early afternoon.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow were forecast in the afternoon hours, with the storm causing "sharply reduced visibility as well."

Monday's storm warning caused the Niagara County Department of Health to postpone Tuesday's Covid-19 second-dose vaccination clinic at the Kenan Center to later in the week.

All appointments can be rescheduled for either Wednesday or Thursday at the Kenan Center. Those who had an appointment will receive an email from the Niagara County Department of Health with registration links to secure a time slot. Those without internet access can call 211 to reschedule.

The Erie County vaccination clinics are open Tuesday, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The Niagara County Public Works Department also announced that the planned closure of Slayton Settlement Road, just west of Quaker Road in Gasport, has been delayed until Monday. The road was to be closed this week for bridge work.