What to expect the next 36 hours: Blustery overnight, sleet bringing lower snow totals

Another winter storm began whipping through Western New York, depositing between 4 to 5 inches of snow in the Southern Tier by 10 p.m. Monday.
Even though the storm is still expected to bring with it heavy snow throughout the region tonight and into Tuesday morning, sleet falling over Allegany and Cattaraugus counties is expected to reduce the snowfall totals that were initially forecast by about 3 inches, according to Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.
"We have some sleet overhead, so we'll drop some totals," Jurkowski said.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday, with total accumulations of snow in the Buffalo metro area expected to be between 7 and 14 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Light flurries were reported at about 6:15 p.m. at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, with the storm entering the northern edge of the Southern Tier, Jurkowski said.
Western New York's storm Monday night and Tuesday is part of a much bigger extreme winter weather outbreak in progress across the nation.
Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn said Monday that city crews have been preparing for the coming storm, which is expected to drop anywhere from 7 to 11 inches of snow by early afternoon Tuesday.
Finn said crews would begin pre-treating city roads as the arrival of the storm draws closer.
Monday night
The heaviest snowfall was expected to start moving into the western Southern Tier and southern Erie County at around 8 p.m. It was then expected to move into the rest of Erie County and Niagara County at around 10 p.m.
The winter storm warning covers Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Orleans and Monroe counties. It is a wide-ranging storm, and every county in New York is under some sort of warning, watch or advisory.
"Our range for heavier snowfall would be between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.," Jurkowski said.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with blowing snow along the south shores of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, the weather service said.
The overnight low will be around 20 degrees, with blustery northeast winds at 13 to 20 mph, and gusts up to 30 mph.
Jurkowski said that there is a possibility of a few hours of sleet in the Southern Tier along the Pennsylvania border in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, which could reduce expected accumulations of snow in those areas by about 3 inches.
"The sleet is not going to come up anywhere near the city (of Buffalo). If anything, blowing snow is more of a concern for the city," she said.
North of the Buffalo metro area, particularly in Niagara County, snowfall totals will skew a little higher because of lake effect enhancement off of Lake Ontario, Jurkowski said.
Tuesday
The snow is expected to affect the Tuesday morning commute, with areas of blowing snow before 7 a.m.
"Especially for tomorrow morning's commute, it won't be super snowy, but there will still be impacts from the previous night," Jurkowski said.
Most of the snow from the storm will haven fallen by 7 a.m., around the morning drive time.
We could see gusty winds from 25 mph to 30 mph in the morning, shifting to 20 mph to 25 mph in the afternoon, Jurkowski said.
There could be another 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulating Tuesday afternoon, and there could be a small amount of lake-effect snow enhancing the snowfall around both lakes, according to Jurkowski.
The storm is causing the Niagara County Department of Health to postpone Tuesday's Covid-19 second-dose vaccination clinic at the Kenan Center to later in the week.
All appointments can be rescheduled for either Wednesday or Thursday at the Kenan Center. Those who had an appointment will receive an email from the Niagara County Department of Health with registration links to secure a time slot. Those without internet access can call 211 to reschedule.
The Niagara County Public Works Department also announced that the planned closure of Slayton Settlement Road, just west of Quaker Road in Gasport, has been delayed until Monday. The road was to be closed this week for bridge work.
Tuesday night
There is a chance of snow showers before 11 p.m. Tuesday, and it will get colder, with a low around 4 degrees.
The chance of precipitation is 40% overnight Tuesday, with less than an inch of snow possible.