What to expect the next 36 hours: Blustery overnight, sleet bringing lower snow totals

North of the Buffalo metro area, particularly in Niagara County, snowfall totals will skew a little higher because of lake effect enhancement off of Lake Ontario, Jurkowski said.

Tuesday

The snow is expected to affect the Tuesday morning commute, with areas of blowing snow before 7 a.m.

"Especially for tomorrow morning's commute, it won't be super snowy, but there will still be impacts from the previous night," Jurkowski said.

Most of the snow from the storm will haven fallen by 7 a.m., around the morning drive time.

We could see gusty winds from 25 mph to 30 mph in the morning, shifting to 20 mph to 25 mph in the afternoon, Jurkowski said.

There could be another 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulating Tuesday afternoon, and there could be a small amount of lake-effect snow enhancing the snowfall around both lakes, according to Jurkowski.

The storm is causing the Niagara County Department of Health to postpone Tuesday's Covid-19 second-dose vaccination clinic at the Kenan Center to later in the week.