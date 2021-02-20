What to expect the next 36 hours: Another burst of lake-effect tonight.

Lake-effect snowstorms walloped the Southtowns overnight and throughout Saturday as lake-effect bands dropped snowfall throughout Western New York. More is on the way this evening.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement shortly after 6 p.m. which said that a band of heavy snow will move south from Lake Ontario throughout the evening, impacting the Buffalo metro area. At least another inch of snow is expected.
The National Weather Service has lake-effect snow advisories for southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday.
Lake-effect snows are also the reason for a winter weather advisory issued for northern Erie County, including Buffalo, over the same time period.
The warnings went into effect Friday night as lake-effect snow hit the Southtowns hard, with steady lake-effect snowfall continuing through Saturday morning and afternoon.
The snowfall totals issued by the weather service at 2 p.m. Saturday included more than 2 feet in West Falls, Boston and Colden; 1.5 feet in Angola and South Wales; and around a foot in Hamburg, Eden, Orchard Park and East Aurora.
According to goldensnowglobe.com, Friday night's snows made Buffalo the "snowiest U.S. city" at 66.3 inches of snow this season, ahead of Worcester, Mass., at 65.9.
Saturday night
A band of lake-effect snow had moved south of the Thruway by 8 p.m. NWS radar showed the band concentrated in an area between East Aurora and Warsaw.
The weather service calls for a chance of snow showers before 4 a.m., then scattered flurries afterward. A low of 14 is expected.
Sunday
A much different picture is expected Sunday for the Buffalo metro area, as the forecast calls for it to be mostly sunny with a high of 31 during the day and a low around 25 at night. Winds are expected to be under 10 mph.
Snow showers are not expected until possibly after midnight, with accumulations very early Monday morning amounting to less than a half-inch.
Monday
Forecasts for the Buffalo metro area have the chance of precipitation at 80%, with new precipitation between a tenth of an inch and a quarter-inch possible.
A high near 37 is expected during the day and a low around 31 at night, when there is a 40% chance of new precipitation that could amount to less than a tenth of an inch.