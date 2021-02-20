What to expect the next 36 hours: Another burst of lake-effect tonight.

According to goldensnowglobe.com, Friday night's snows made Buffalo the "snowiest U.S. city" at 66.3 inches of snow this season, ahead of Worcester, Mass., at 65.9.

Saturday night

A band of lake-effect snow had moved south of the Thruway by 8 p.m. NWS radar showed the band concentrated in an area between East Aurora and Warsaw.

The weather service calls for a chance of snow showers before 4 a.m., then scattered flurries afterward. A low of 14 is expected.

Sunday

A much different picture is expected Sunday for the Buffalo metro area, as the forecast calls for it to be mostly sunny with a high of 31 during the day and a low around 25 at night. Winds are expected to be under 10 mph.

Snow showers are not expected until possibly after midnight, with accumulations very early Monday morning amounting to less than a half-inch.

Monday

Forecasts for the Buffalo metro area have the chance of precipitation at 80%, with new precipitation between a tenth of an inch and a quarter-inch possible.

A high near 37 is expected during the day and a low around 31 at night, when there is a 40% chance of new precipitation that could amount to less than a tenth of an inch.

