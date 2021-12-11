What to expect: 'Significant wind event' likely to cause power outages, shoreline flooding

Batten down the hatches today, Western New York.
Forecasters expect wind gusts of up to 70 mph and flooding along the shores of Lake Erie and the upper Niagara River. The high winds are expected to down trees and cause scattered power outages.
The peak winds will start to hit the area between 1 and 4 p.m., with the highest gusts along the Niagara Frontier – extending from the Lake Erie shoreline in the Buffalo metro area northeast toward Rochester, said Heather Kenyon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.
The major gusts in this "significant wind event" will last into the evening, Kenyon said. It will remain windy overnight, but the peak gusts will lessen as the night progresses.
Winds in the interior Southern Tier are likely to top out at up to 55 mph.
Empty tractor-trailers and high-profile vehicles, as well as empty tandems, will be banned from portions of the Thruway starting at noon, the state Thruway Authority announced.
The ban, which will remain in effect until further notice once enacted, pertains to the I-90 between exits 42 and 61, as well as the I-190.
Several events have been canceled due to the weather, including Santa Land at Chestnut Ridge Park, Fairgrounds Festival of Lights at the Erie County Fairgrounds and Zoo Lights at the Buffalo Zoo.
The high winds coming to Western New York are part of the same weather system that sprouted dozens of tornadoes overnight in several states. Forecasters do not expect the system to produce any tornadoes in this area, Kenyon said.
So far this morning, wind gusts have already reached 40 and 45 mph.
Forecasters advise residents to secure any outdoor items, and suggest temporarily taking down any holiday decorations that could be damaged or taken away with the winds.
The strong winds will increase lake levels, with Lake Erie expected to rise to about 11 feet, Kenyon said. That will create "significant" flooding along the shore, including in Buffalo Harbor, as well as areas prone to flooding along the upper Niagara River.
When the cold front passes through the region, which will usher in the high winds, forecasters say there may be some thunderstorms that pop up and quickly dissipate.
A 122-year-old daily record high temperature was broken as of 8 a.m. when the thermometer at the airport reached 62. The old record was 61 set in 1899, according to the weather service.
The high temperature could reach as high as 68 degrees, Kenyon said.
"The record's going to be pretty much smashed," she said.