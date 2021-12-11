What to expect: 'Significant wind event' likely to cause power outages, shoreline flooding

Batten down the hatches today, Western New York.

Forecasters expect wind gusts of up to 70 mph and flooding along the shores of Lake Erie and the upper Niagara River. The high winds are expected to down trees and cause scattered power outages.

The peak winds will start to hit the area between 1 and 4 p.m., with the highest gusts along the Niagara Frontier – extending from the Lake Erie shoreline in the Buffalo metro area northeast toward Rochester, said Heather Kenyon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.

The major gusts in this "significant wind event" will last into the evening, Kenyon said. It will remain windy overnight, but the peak gusts will lessen as the night progresses.

Winds in the interior Southern Tier are likely to top out at up to 55 mph.

Empty tractor-trailers and high-profile vehicles, as well as empty tandems, will be banned from portions of the Thruway starting at noon, the state Thruway Authority announced.

The ban, which will remain in effect until further notice once enacted, pertains to the I-90 between exits 42 and 61, as well as the I-190.