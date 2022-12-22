What to expect in the next 48 hours: Mayor, county executive say stay home as blizzard approaches WNY

Stay home.

That was the message from Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz as a blizzard barreled its way toward Western New York.

"This is a doozy. The mother of all storms," Poloncarz said at a storm briefing Thursday afternoon.

"This is not going to be a typical storm. In fact, this could be a life threatening storm. Please take it seriously," Brown said.

Updated 1:45 p.m. Thursday: Forecasters are warning anyone planning on traveling or shopping to do it today – before Friday, when the storm begins to pound the region. It is not expected to let up until Sunday, Christmas Day.

The Town of Hamburg on Thursday issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Hoover Beach area where flooding and strong waves are expected.

Both the City of Buffalo and Erie County will be under a "state of emergency" starting 7 a.m. Friday. A ban on empty and tandem tractor-trailers on most major highways in the area will go into effect as of 6 a.m. Friday. Local governments have not yet issued travel bans but they may be instituted as the weather deteriorates.

Here's what to expect:

Today

It will be cloudy and mild, with a high near 41. Rain is likely, mainly after 4 p.m. The wind will start to pick up, with southeast winds 7 to 13 mph, and gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

"If you need to do any last-minute errands, last-minute shopping, today would be the best day to do it," said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Kelly.

Tonight and overnight

Rain will be steady, with temperatures around 40. Winds gusts will be as high as 28 mph.

Friday

The weather will change rapidly Friday as a bitter cold front sweeps into the area – turning the rain into snow – and very strong, potentially dangerous winds kick up.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday, with winds gusting as high as 70 mph Friday and Friday night.

"A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze on Friday. Blizzard conditions will develop Friday afternoon lasting into Saturday night," the weather service said.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, and strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and numerous power outages. Wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the weather service.

Lake-effect snow is expected. However, forecasters say this won't be a typical lake-effect event with a narrow band of heavy snow. Instead, the band will be more spread out "as the strong winds will spray the heaviest snow around."

A lakeshore flood warning also is in effect from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties.

"The lake level is going to be very high, in addition, we're going to have some waves on top of that," Kelly said.

Significant flooding is expected along the Lake Erie and upper Niagara River shores. Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion, and there will be freezing spray along the lakeshore, according to the weather service.

The day will start out with rain before 9 a.m., then it will turn over to snow as the temperature drops. The snow could be heavy at times, with a new accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible, according to the weather service. There will be widespread blowing snow after 10 a.m.

The temperature is to fall to around 16 degrees by 2 p.m., with the wind chill below zero.

Friday night

This period appears to be the height of the storm.

The weather service said that the worst conditions are expected from Friday night into Saturday morning with "a combined hazard from heavy snow, blowing snow, and localized blizzard conditions will occur."

Travel during this time is expected to be "very difficult, but more likely impossible where the heaviest snow and strongest winds are occurring concurrently."

Winds are expected to be strong with gusts that could exceed 70 mph.

"This is the period when wind damage will potentially be the highest and power outages could become widespread," the weather service said in an updated forecast Thursday afternoon.

Saturday

Expect more snow and wind, but the winds will diminish slightly, according to the weather service.

But blizzard conditions are expected to continue, with sustained winds of up to 40 mph and gusts as high as 60 mph. It will also continue to be cold with a high of just 19 during the day.

Saturday night

Snow and wind will continue through the night. Blowing snow is expected to continue. The overnight low is 17.

Christmas Day

The blizzard warming is set to expire 7 a.m. Snow is expected until about 1 p.m.