What to expect in the next 48 hours: Lake-effect snow moves north; 40 mph winds expected

A major lake-effect storm that dumped more than 5 feet in Orchard Park and Blasdell on Friday will continue to impact the region through the weekend.

Here's what to expect. (Updated 6:30 a.m. Saturday)

Heavy lake-effect snow that blanketed the City of Buffalo overnight will move through northern Erie and Genesee counties Saturday morning and afternoon, before shifting back into the city later Saturday.

Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in those areas are expected, the National Weather Service reported at 3:42 a.m. Saturday, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the Weather Service warned. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."

"Lake snows will then shift north and west of (Buffalo) Saturday before dropping back southward Saturday night into Sunday, with cold blustery conditions to close out the weekend and start the new work week," the National Weather Service said.

As Buffalo takes on the snow, southern Erie County should start to get a break as the band of lake-effect snow drifts slowly northward.

But conditions remain "extremely dangerous" in the Southtowns, according to the Erie County Department of Public Works. The department's plows are getting stuck due to hard-packed snow and ice underneath newly fallen snow, the department said in a Twitter post Friday.

"Colder air will continue to pour across the region, resulting in a heavy lake-effect snow lasting through this weekend," the weather service said.

Earlier Friday, a travel ban was reinstituted for the City of Buffalo from William Street downtown to the Town of Cheektowaga line and everything south, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

"PLEASE do not drive in or into this area. Conditions have deteriorated very quickly," he tweeted.

At 11 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service posted snowfall totals of 66 inches in Orchard Park, 65 inches in Blasdell and 61 inches in Hamburg.

By the time the storm ends Monday, southern Erie County could get 1 foot to 2.5 feet more. The Buffalo area will get an additional 1 to 2 feet, while Niagara County will receive 8 inches to 12 inches more, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski.

The snow closed parts of the Thruway and Routes 219 and 400, and a travel ban remains in effect for the central portion of Erie County.

Despite the ban, authorities report numerous vehicles stranded in hard-hit areas, particularly Hamburg.

Also, the Thruway is closed from Exit 53 (I-190) to Exit 59 (Dunkirk). No traffic can enter between those exits, the Thruway Authority announced in a tweet.

Here's how the storm will play out over the weekend:

Saturday

The storm will remain in northern Erie and Genesee counties, as well as Niagara County, throughout the day Saturday.

A lake-effect snow warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday in Buffalo and Batavia. It remains in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday in Niagara Falls.

The Weather Service forecasts 6 to 8 inches of additional snowfall in Buffalo through Sunday and an additional 8-12 inches in Niagara Falls.

Saturday night:

The storm will shift to the south overnight Saturday.

As it shifts south Saturday, it intensifies and will get back to the 1 inch to 3 inches of snow per hour, the National Weather Service has said.

“It will shift south across the Buffalo metro into the south, and get to Chautauqua County early Sunday morning,” Jurkowski said.

It also will get breezy, with gusts around 20 mph.

Sunday:

The snow band will remain across Chautauqua County and southern Erie County, and it will be breezy, with gusts up to 45 mph.

"That's going to blow some of that snow around, even if you're not in the band," Jurkowski said.

An additional 8 to 12 inches could accumulate in southern Erie County, including Springville through Sunday.

Sunday's high will be about 26.

Monday: