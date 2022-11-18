 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to expect in the next 48 hours: Blowing snow, lake-effect snow band over southtowns

  • Updated
The storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in West Seneca and other parts of the Southtowns overnight will shift slightly north Friday morning, as the lake-effect storm continues to pound Western New York and the Buffalo metro area.

Some areas could get nearly 2 feet of additional snow today. The greatest risk for the most snow is a line from South Buffalo to Lancaster, the National Weather Service said Thursday afternoon in a storm update.

When the storm departs, likely by Sunday morning, it is expected to have left several feet of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service says the impact of this storm in the Buffalo metro area is likely to be "extreme" – the highest category on its Winter Weather Severity Index – causing disruptions to daily life.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service forecast Friday's lake-effect band to remain over the Southtowns and Buffalo for most of the day.

The driving ban was lifted in Buffalo and several towns to the north and south. The driving ban remains in effect in Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Alden, West Seneca, Elma, Marilla, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Aurora, Wales, Evans, Eden and Boston.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for the area. Beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, the Thruway from Rochester to the Pennsylvania border along with just about every major highway closed to commercial traffic. The Skyway was closed just after midnight in both directions from Milestrip Road to I-190.

While bus service in Erie County is suspended today, the Metrorail remains operational. Metro Buses are running in Niagara County, Routes 50, 52, 55 and 59, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Here's what to expect:

Friday

The snow won't be letting up across the metro Buffalo area until nighttime.

The band of lake-effect snow is pushing through central Erie County, with the northern edge at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga and the southern edge between the Boston hills and Springville.

Look for blowing snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., the weather service said. 

There could be 15 to 21 inches of new snow today.

"This band is expected to shift north in the next couple hours to get over the airport," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

It will sit over the airport throughout the day, while heading into metro Buffalo, she said.

Some thunder is also possible, too.

The wind will pick up after 11 a.m., gusting from 25 mph to 30 mph. The high will be near 35. 

Buffalo and the Northtowns could see a foot to 18 inches during the day and another 10 to 16 inches Friday night. The Southtowns are forecast to get a little less, 8 to 12 inches during the day and 7 to 11 inches at night.

Friday night

The lake-effect band of snow will shift north tonight into Niagara County. There will be areas of blowing snow before 1 a.m., then areas of blowing snow after 5 a.m., according to the weather service. The low will be around 23. Southwest winds will be 15 mph to 17 mph.

Saturday

The band is then expected to stay throughout Niagara County throughout the day, Jurkowski said. About a foot of snow is expected in this area.

That may give the Buffalo metro area a little time to clean up.

"You're going to see a nice day on Saturday, on the drier side, you'll be able to shovel out," Jurkowski said. "But it's going to come back through."

It's expected to keep moving through Saturday, so accumulations won't be as dramatic, before it ends up back down across the Southern Tier.

Sunday

Snow showers will linger, but the worst of the snow will be over. It may be partly sunny in metro Buffalo as the storm shifts into Chautauqua County and the far Southern Tier.

