What to expect in the next 48 hours (and beyond): Heavy band from 'extreme' storm closes in

Here we go.

The first pieces of a major lake-effect storm have reached Western New York and the Buffalo metro area.

When the storm departs, likely by Sunday morning, it is expected to have left behind up to 5 feet of snow in some areas.

In the first hour of snowfall Thursday night, 3.1 inches fell at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The greatest risk for the most snow is a line from South Buffalo to Lancaster, the Weather Service said Thursday afternoon in a storm update.

The Weather Service says the impact of this storm in the Buffalo metro area is likely to be "extreme" – the highest category on its Winter Weather Severity Index – causing disruptions to daily life.

Ahead of winter storm, Buffalo Public Schools to close Friday with no remote instruction After-school activities will be canceled Thursday, too, and Saturday Academies will be canceled Saturday, the district said in a press release. Students were instructed to bring their devices home in case of an extended closure.

All schools in Erie County will be closed Friday.

Erie County enacted a driving ban as of 9 p.m. Thursday. States of emergency were instituted in the county, Buffalo, Village of Hamburg, Town of Hamburg, Amherst and Angola, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a 9 p.m. briefing Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a state of emergency for the area. Beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, the Thruway from Rochester to the Pennsylvania border along with just about every major highway closed to commercial traffic.

Here's what to expect:

Thursday evening

This is when things start to get interesting for Buffalo metro.

The band over the Southern Tier will dissipate and a new, more powerful and even dangerous lake-effect band is expected to form over Lake Erie.

"That's going to punch into the area at about 10 p.m. tonight," said meteorologist Liz Jurkowski. "Once it hits, it's going to hit hard. It's not going to mess around."

The winds will push the lake-effect band right over the metro Buffalo area – Northtowns, Southtowns and Buffalo. And then it's going to stay mostly in that area over the next day.

Forecasters believe the period between Thursday night and Friday night will be the worst of the storm for much of the area.

Buffalo and the Northtowns could get 12 to 18 inches of snow overnight.

The Southtowns are forecast to get up to 9 to 13 inches tonight.

The band is expected to shift a little south into South Buffalo, Lackawanna and West Seneca for a couple of hours tonight, before shifting back north and then staying relatively put until Friday night, Jurkowski said.

The snow will be coming down hard at rates exceeding 3 inches per hour in the most intense part of the band. Winds will be gusting, as high as 35 mph, and thunder and lightning are likely.

The greatest risk of the highest totals will be from South Buffalo to Lancaster, the weather service said.

In some parts of the county, residents will wake up to 2 feet of snow Friday morning, Poloncarz said, citing the Weather Service forecast.

Friday

The snow won't be letting up across the metro Buffalo area until nighttime.

Buffalo and the Northtowns could see another foot to 18 inches during the day and another 10 to 16 inches Friday night. The Southtowns are forecast to get a little less, 8 to 12 inches during the day and 7 to 11 at night.

Saturday

The band is then expected to move north – Grand Island and parts of Niagara County, including Niagara Falls. About a foot of snow is expected in this area.

That may give the Buffalo metro area a little time to clean up.

But the storm won't be done; it is expected to sweep down across the whole region by Saturday night.

"That will bring another burst of snow pretty much everywhere," Apffel said.

It's expected to keep moving through Saturday, so accumulations won't be as dramatic, before it ends up back down across the Southern Tier.

Sunday

Snow showers will linger, but the worst of the snow will be over.

However, winds will still be blowing, with gusts up to 30 mph.

But it's not yet known if the snow will be blowing around. That all depends, Jurkowski said, on how wet the snow it is. If it's heavy wet snow as the Southtowns saw Wednesday night, it should stay put and not cause visibility problems. However, if it's dry and fluffy, that would cause blowing and drifting snow.