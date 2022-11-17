 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story topical

What to expect in the next 48 hours (and beyond): Heavy band from 'extreme' storm closes in

  • Updated
  • 0
nws snow storm updated totals 4 to 5 feet

Forecasters project up to 5 feet of snow for parts of Erie County.

 Courtesy National Weather Service
Support this work for $1 a month

Here we go.

The first pieces of a major lake-effect storm have reached Western New York and the Buffalo metro area.

When the storm departs, likely by Sunday morning, it is expected to have left behind up to 5 feet of snow in some areas.

In the first hour of snowfall Thursday night, 3.1 inches fell at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The greatest risk for the most snow is a line from South Buffalo to Lancaster, the Weather Service said Thursday afternoon in a storm update.

The Weather Service says the impact of this storm in the Buffalo metro area is likely to be "extreme" – the highest category on its Winter Weather Severity Index – causing disruptions to daily life.

All schools in Erie County will be closed Friday.

People are also reading…

Erie County enacted a driving ban as of 9 p.m. Thursday. States of emergency were instituted in the county, Buffalo, Village of Hamburg, Town of Hamburg, Amherst and Angola, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a 9 p.m. briefing Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a state of emergency for the area. Beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, the Thruway from Rochester to the Pennsylvania border along with just about every major highway closed to commercial traffic.

Here's what to expect:

Thursday evening

This is when things start to get interesting for Buffalo metro.

The band over the Southern Tier will dissipate and a new, more powerful and even dangerous lake-effect band is expected to form over Lake Erie.

"That's going to punch into the area at about 10 p.m. tonight," said meteorologist Liz Jurkowski. "Once it hits, it's going to hit hard. It's not going to mess around."

The winds will push the lake-effect band right over the metro Buffalo area – Northtowns, Southtowns and Buffalo. And then it's going to stay mostly in that area over the next day.

Forecasters believe the period between Thursday night and Friday night will be the worst of the storm for much of the area.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo and the Northtowns could get 12 to 18 inches of snow overnight.

The Southtowns are forecast to get up to 9 to 13 inches tonight.

The band is expected to shift a little south into South Buffalo, Lackawanna and West Seneca for a couple of hours tonight, before shifting back north and then staying relatively put until Friday night, Jurkowski said.

The snow will be coming down hard at rates exceeding 3 inches per hour in the most intense part of the band. Winds will be gusting, as high as 35 mph, and thunder and lightning are likely.

The greatest risk of the highest totals will be from South Buffalo to Lancaster, the weather service said.

In some parts of the county, residents will wake up to 2 feet of snow Friday morning, Poloncarz said, citing the Weather Service forecast.

Friday

The snow won't be letting up across the metro Buffalo area until nighttime.

Buffalo and the Northtowns could see another foot to 18 inches during the day and another 10 to 16 inches Friday night. The Southtowns are forecast to get a little less, 8 to 12 inches during the day and 7 to 11 at night.

Saturday

The band is then expected to move north – Grand Island and parts of Niagara County, including Niagara Falls. About a foot of snow is expected in this area.

That may give the Buffalo metro area a little time to clean up.

But the storm won't be done; it is expected to sweep down across the whole region by Saturday night.

"That will bring another burst of snow pretty much everywhere," Apffel said.

It's expected to keep moving through Saturday, so accumulations won't be as dramatic, before it ends up back down across the Southern Tier.

Sunday

Snow showers will linger, but the worst of the snow will be over.

However, winds will still be blowing, with gusts up to 30 mph.

But it's not yet known if the snow will be blowing around. That all depends, Jurkowski said, on how wet the snow it is. If it's heavy wet snow as the Southtowns saw Wednesday night, it should stay put and not cause visibility problems. However, if it's dry and fluffy, that would cause blowing and drifting snow.

On Nov. 17, 2014, we had no idea what we were in for: back-to-back lake-effect blasts that buried parts of Western New York under snowfall measured in feet, not inches, and closed area roadways for days on end. Even by Buffalo’s standards, it was momentous.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Bills game against Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit

Bills game against Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit

Ahead of the first major snowstorm of the season in the Buffalo area set to hit starting Thursday night, the Bills announced their game against the Cleveland Browns will be moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday.

Yo-Yo Ma performance with BPO rescheduled for May

Yo-Yo Ma performance with BPO rescheduled for May

The concert, which was slated to feature Maestro JoAnn Falletta conducting Yo-Yo Ma and the orchestra through a program including works by Rossini, Strauss and Dvorak, has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in Kleinhans Music Hall.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News