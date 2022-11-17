What to expect in the next 48 hours (and beyond): Buffalo waits and watches as 'extreme' storm approaches

Here we go.

A lake-effect storm is on Western New York's doorstep, headed for southern Erie County and the Southern Tier before planting itself over the Buffalo metro area. When it departs, sometime this weekend, it is expected to have left behind up to 4 feet of snow in some areas.

Winter storm warnings will be in effect and the National Weather Service has declared that the impact of this storm in the Buffalo metro area is likely to be "extreme" – the highest category on its Winter Weather Severity Index – causing disruptions to daily life.

Ahead of winter storm, Buffalo Public Schools to close Friday with no remote instruction After-school activities will be canceled Thursday, too, and Saturday Academies will be canceled Saturday, the district said in a press release. Students were instructed to bring their devices home in case of an extended closure.

Already, Buffalo schools have announced Friday will be a snow day – a true snow day, not a remote learning day – and Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a state of emergency for the area beginning this morning. Beginning at 4 p.m. today, the Thruway from Rochester to the Pennsylvania border along with other major highways will be closed to commercial traffic. Travel advisories are in effect for southern Erie County.

But for most of the region, today is the quiet before the storm.

"Any preparations people need to do, this is the time to do it," Kirk Apffel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, said this morning.

Here's what to expect:

Thursday

The lake-effect band made its home for the night last night well south of the Buffalo metro area. It's over the Boston Hills and western Southern Tier area where by midnight some places saw 10 inches of snow. Thunder snow has also been reported.

The band will remain there during the day but only a few more inches of snow is forecast.

Thursday evening

This is when things start to get interesting for Buffalo metro.

The band will intensify and begin its northward trek this evening.

Southern Erie County is already under a winter storm warning today. For Buffalo and Northtowns, it begins at 7 p.m.

The Southtowns are forecast to get up to 9 to 13 inches Thursday night.

The band is expected to settle Thursday night a little north of the Southtowns, in a line from about downtown Buffalo to the airport in Cheektowaga.

In the most intense areas of the band, 11 to 17 inches of snow could fall overnight.

Winds will be gusting and thunder and lightning are likely.

Friday

This is expected to be the worst of the storm for the region's population centers.

"The band is going to lock in somewhere near the center of the Buffalo metro area – Northtowns, Southtowns, meandering through," Apffel said. "It's going to be heavy during the day and Friday night. That's going to be the worst of the storm – 3 inches an hour where that band is located."

Forecasts are predicting a foot to a foot and a half of snow during and more through the night.

Saturday

The band is then expected to move north – from about Grand Island to the southern parts of Niagara County.

That may give the Buffalo metro area a little time to clean up.

But the storm is not done; it us expected to sweep back across the whole region by Saturday night.

"That will bring another burst of snow pretty much everywhere," Apffel said.

It's expected to keep moving through Saturday, so accumulations won't be as dramatic.

Sunday

Snow showers will linger, but the worst of the snow will be over.

However, winds will still be blowing, with gusts up to 30 mph.

"We'll have blowing and drifting snow," Apffel said.

That's going to mean travel conditions will remain difficult and being outside will not be pleasant.