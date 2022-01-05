What to expect in the next 36 hours: Winds slow down as lake-effect band moves north

Lake-effect snow showed up in Western New York a little later than expected, Metro Buffalo's morning rush hour is feeling its effects.

6:45 a.m. update: The snow was due to arrive overnight, but strong winds "prevented an organized band to form off of Lake Erie," the National Weather Service said.

The lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Genesee counties kicked in at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

The places where lake-effect snows are most persistent could see more than a foot of snow by late Thursday.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Thursday morning

A lake-effect band has formed over the Southtowns over the last two hours and is moving north, according to the weather service. At 7:25 a.m., the band was located over Buffalo, extending into western Genesee county, and was nearly stationary, according to the weather service.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month