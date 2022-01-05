What to expect in the next 36 hours: Wind, rain turns to lake effect snow overnight

Western New York is bracing for its first real lake-effect snow this winter season.

The National Weather Service has issued a lake effect snow warning for Erie and Genesee counties beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, expiring at 1 a.m. Fridya.

Rain will quickly turn over to snow as temperatures plunge from the low 40s to the 20s, starting between 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Southwesterly winds gusting to 45 mph over open Lake Erie waters will cause a plume of lake-effect snow to form, stretching across Erie County to Darien and Batavia.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Wednesday evening

Snowfall of 1 inch per hour or more is expected, producing up to 9 inches in persistent snow areas in the Northtowns and Buffalo metro area overnight.

The bands of snow are expected to drop another 4 to 8 inches Thursday as they settle into the Southtowns and eventually over ski country in the Southern Tier, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday morning