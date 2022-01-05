What to expect in the next 36 hours: Wind and rain ahead of the snow

Metro Buffalo is bracing for its first blast of lake-effect snow this winter season, but when will it get here?
Any time after 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Genesee counties kicks in. The warning will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.
The places where lake-effect snows are most persistent could see anywhere from 8 to 15 inches of snow by Thursday night. The forecast for downtown Buffalo calls for 3 to 7 inches overnight, with the potential for 4 to 8 more inches to fall during the day Thursday.
Here's a look at what to expect:
Wednesday evening
As darkness fell, rain is forecast to quickly turn to snow as temperatures plunge from their 42-degree reading at 5 p.m. into the 20s. Southwesterly winds already were gusting to 26 mph ahead of the cold front. Gusts intensifying to 45 mph over open Lake Erie waters are expected to give rise to a single plume of lake-effect snow, stretching across Erie County to Darien and Batavia.
It may take most of the evening for the plume to get organized over the Southtowns, but it's expected to strengthen near midnight and move toward Buffalo. Once it's established, it's forecast to remain nearly stationary.
Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour is expected, producing up to 8 inches in persistent snow areas in the Northtowns and Buffalo metro area overnight.
Support Local Journalism
The bands of snow are expected to drop another 4 to 8 inches Thursday once they eventually settle into the Southtowns and then into ski country in the Southern Tier, according to the National Weather Service.
A lakeshore flood advisory went into effect at 4 p.m. and runs until 4 a.m. Thursday for the Lake Erie shoreline in Erie and Chautauqua counties. Wind-driven waves are expected to cause minor flooding on low-lying roads and shoreline property, the weather service said.
Thursday morning
The gusty winds will cause intermittent whiteout conditions overnight Wednesday and make the Thursday morning commute treacherous in areas of heaviest accumulation. It will still be breezy later Thursday, with temperatures in the 20s.
"Travel could become very difficult," the National Weather Service warned early Wednesday. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."