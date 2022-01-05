What to expect in the next 36 hours: Wind and rain ahead of the snow

Metro Buffalo is bracing for its first blast of lake-effect snow this winter season, but when will it get here?

Any time after 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Genesee counties kicks in. The warning will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

The places where lake-effect snows are most persistent could see anywhere from 8 to 15 inches of snow by Thursday night. The forecast for downtown Buffalo calls for 3 to 7 inches overnight, with the potential for 4 to 8 more inches to fall during the day Thursday.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Wednesday evening

As darkness fell, rain is forecast to quickly turn to snow as temperatures plunge from their 42-degree reading at 5 p.m. into the 20s. Southwesterly winds already were gusting to 26 mph ahead of the cold front. Gusts intensifying to 45 mph over open Lake Erie waters are expected to give rise to a single plume of lake-effect snow, stretching across Erie County to Darien and Batavia.