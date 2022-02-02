What to expect in the next 36 hours: The snow is moving in

As the National Weather Service winter storm warning went into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday, rain was changing to snow in Western New York from northwest to southeast, beginning in Niagara and Orleans counties. Before the night is over, it's going to hit the entire region and it's going to last a while.
That's how the National Weather Service is describing the oncoming winter storm expected to bring 8 to 12 inches of snow between tonight and Friday afternoon to all of Western New York.
The good thing is, it isn't all at once.
"It's going to be a prolonged event. You're not going to wake up to a foot of snow; it's going to take a day or two," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.
The National Weather Service winter storm warning for Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties will continue through 10 a.m. Friday. For Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany counties, the warning runs through 1 p.m. Friday.
Tonight
As temperatures begin to fall below the freezing mark, rain will mix with snow, then turn to all snow, kicking off the snowstorm that will last until Friday morning. Expect "a couple of inches" of heavy, wet snow to fall overnight, Jurkowski said. Motorists are warned to expect rapidly changing road conditions as temperatures drop. It was 36 degrees in Buffalo at 10 p.m. and 33 degrees in Niagara Falls.
Support Local Journalism
Thursday morning
Snow is expected to continue all day Thursday, with an additional 3 to 7 inches of accumulation in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will fall into the 20s, which should make the snow a little "fluffier," Jurkowski said.
Thursday night
More snow – another couple of inches.
Friday
Still snowing in the morning, but much more lightly in the Buffalo area.
The storm is expected to transition into a lake-effect system, albeit a very mild one. Lake-effect flurries are expected near the lake in Niagara County and deep into ski country in the Southern Tier. The system could reach Buffalo on Saturday, but it's not expected to bring much accumulation.
"Flurries and then it will dwindle out," Jurkowski said.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.