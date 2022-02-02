What to expect in the next 36 hours: The snow is moving in

As the National Weather Service winter storm warning went into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday, rain was changing to snow in Western New York from northwest to southeast, beginning in Niagara and Orleans counties. Before the night is over, it's going to hit the entire region and it's going to last a while.

That's how the National Weather Service is describing the oncoming winter storm expected to bring 8 to 12 inches of snow between tonight and Friday afternoon to all of Western New York.

The good thing is, it isn't all at once.

"It's going to be a prolonged event. You're not going to wake up to a foot of snow; it's going to take a day or two," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

The National Weather Service winter storm warning for Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties will continue through 10 a.m. Friday. For Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany counties, the warning runs through 1 p.m. Friday.

Tonight