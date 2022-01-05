What to expect in the next 36 hours: The change from rain to snow has begun

It may take most of the evening for the plume to get organized over the Southtowns, but it is expected to strengthen near midnight and move toward Buffalo. Once it is established, it is forecast to remain nearly stationary. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour is expected, producing up to 8 inches in persistent snow areas in the Northtowns and Buffalo metro area overnight.

The bands of snow are expected to drop another 4 to 8 inches Thursday as they eventually settle into the Southtowns and then into ski country in the Southern Tier, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday that strong winds had caused a seiche to rise on the eastern end of Lake Erie. Waters are expected to reach 8 feet above normal, causing flooding along Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor and Canalside. A lakeshore flood advisory went into effect at 4 p.m. and runs until 4 a.m. Thursday for the Lake Erie shoreline in Erie and Chautauqua counties. Wind-driven waves are expected to cause minor flooding on low-lying roads and shoreline property, the weather service said.

Thursday morning