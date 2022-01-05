What to expect in the next 36 hours: The change from rain to snow has begun

Metro Buffalo is bracing for its first blast of lake-effect snow this winter season, but when will it get here?
Any time after 7 p.m. Wednesday, now that the lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Genesee counties has kicked in. The warning will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.
The places where lake-effect snows are most persistent could see anywhere from 8 to 15 inches of snow by Thursday night. The forecast for downtown Buffalo calls for 3 to 7 inches overnight, with the potential for 4 to 8 more inches to fall during the day Thursday.
Here's a look at what to expect:
Wednesday evening
Rain across parts of Erie County was beginning to change to snow in the Southtowns at 7 p.m. At Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, temperatures dipped from 42 degrees at sundown to 36, and southwesterly winds were gusting at more than 40 mph ahead of the oncoming cold front. The winds passing over open Lake Erie waters are expected to give rise to a single plume of lake-effect snow, stretching across Erie County to Darien and Batavia.
It may take most of the evening for the plume to get organized over the Southtowns, but it is expected to strengthen near midnight and move toward Buffalo. Once it is established, it is forecast to remain nearly stationary. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour is expected, producing up to 8 inches in persistent snow areas in the Northtowns and Buffalo metro area overnight.
The bands of snow are expected to drop another 4 to 8 inches Thursday as they eventually settle into the Southtowns and then into ski country in the Southern Tier, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday that strong winds had caused a seiche to rise on the eastern end of Lake Erie. Waters are expected to reach 8 feet above normal, causing flooding along Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor and Canalside. A lakeshore flood advisory went into effect at 4 p.m. and runs until 4 a.m. Thursday for the Lake Erie shoreline in Erie and Chautauqua counties. Wind-driven waves are expected to cause minor flooding on low-lying roads and shoreline property, the weather service said.
Thursday morning
The gusty winds will cause intermittent whiteout conditions overnight Wednesday and will make the Thursday morning commute treacherous in areas of heaviest accumulation. It still will be breezy later Thursday, with temperatures in the 20s.
"Travel could become very difficult," the National Weather Service warned early Wednesday. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."
Thursday evening
Snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day Thursday in some areas, with wind speeds of 14 to 21 mph.
The storm is not expected to bring much snow to northern Niagara County or Chautauqua County.