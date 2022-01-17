What to expect in the next 36 hours: Tapering off

Here's what to expect from the winter storm that clobbered Western New York and much of the eastern United States for most of Monday:

Overnight: The widespread snow will taper off from west to east, and as it does, some lake-effect snow will begin southeast of Lake Erie and along Lake Ontario. West to northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph will continue to cause blowing and drifting snow throughout the entire region.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for northern Erie, Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany counties.

That Winter Weather Advisory stays in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the rest of the Western New York, due primarily to the strong winds of Lakes Erie and Ontario.

The National Weather Service forecasts additional snowfall amounts overnight:

• Northern Erie County – 1 to 2 inches.

• Southern Erie County – 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snow bands.

• Niagara, Orleans counties – up to 2 inches.

• Genesee County – about 2 inches.