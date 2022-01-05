What to expect in the next 36 hours: Strong lake-effect band 'parked' over Buffalo metro

Parts of Metro Buffalo are getting pelted with lake-effect snow.
11:30 a.m. update: A single band of lake-effect snow over the Buffalo metro area, stretching through Cheektowaga and Depew toward Pembroke doesn't appear to be going anywhere any time soon.
"It's parked from the metro area through the airport," said Jim Mitchell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.
Snow has been heavy in the band since about 6 a.m., dropping snow at a rate of 1.5 to 3 inches per hour, Mitchell said.
The band is expected to oscillate a little, but will remain mostly stationary through the evening, he said.
"It'll be around all day and into the evening," he said.
While the lake-effect snow showed up in Western New York a little later than expected, it has fully arrived for many. The snow was due to arrive overnight, but strong winds "prevented an organized band to form off of Lake Erie," the weather service said.
The lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Genesee counties kicked in at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.
The places where lake-effect snows are most persistent could see more than a foot of snow by late Thursday. For northern Erie and Genesee counties, an additional 5 to 10 inches of snow are expected to fall in the most persistent bands between late morning and late tonight.
Here's a look at what to expect:
Thursday morning and afternoon
Winds are calming a bit, so blowing snow might not be as much of a factor, though driving within the band will still be hazardous with the snowfall, said Jason Alumbaugh, meteorologist with the weather service in Cheektowaga.
Wind speed at the airport just before 11 a.m. was measured at 13 mph.
Heavy snow and visibilities of less than a quarter-mile are expected at the airport. The weather service issued a warning for the airport that's in effect until 1:45 p.m.
Winds may gust up to 25 mph.
Thursday evening
Heavy snow is expected at times.
An additional 3 to 5 inches of snow are predicted in the most persistent snow bands, including in Buffalo and southern Erie County.
Low temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 20s.