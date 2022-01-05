What to expect in the next 36 hours: Strong lake-effect band 'parked' over Buffalo metro

Parts of Metro Buffalo are getting pelted with lake-effect snow.

11:30 a.m. update: A single band of lake-effect snow over the Buffalo metro area, stretching through Cheektowaga and Depew toward Pembroke doesn't appear to be going anywhere any time soon.

"It's parked from the metro area through the airport," said Jim Mitchell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.

Snow has been heavy in the band since about 6 a.m., dropping snow at a rate of 1.5 to 3 inches per hour, Mitchell said.

The band is expected to oscillate a little, but will remain mostly stationary through the evening, he said.

"It'll be around all day and into the evening," he said.

While the lake-effect snow showed up in Western New York a little later than expected, it has fully arrived for many. The snow was due to arrive overnight, but strong winds "prevented an organized band to form off of Lake Erie," the weather service said.