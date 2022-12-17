 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

What to expect in the next 36 hours: Snow to shift into Buffalo before moving south overnight

  • Updated
December storm prediction

A lake-effect snowband is expected to set up tonight and bring up to 18 inches of snow to the Southtowns over the weekend, with more falling in the Dunkirk area.

 National Weather Service
It won't be like the monster storm that buried the Southtowns last month.

But a classic lake-effect snowstorm is forming and is expected to blanket parts of Western New York on Saturday and Sunday.

Updated 6:30 a.m.: Snow off Lake Erie is expected to drift north across the Buffalo area during the day on Saturday, before moving back south through southern Erie and Wyoming counties and into the Southern Tier Saturday night.

That will impact the southern and eastern suburbs of Buffalo Saturday night – and that includes Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the 8:15 game between the Bills and the Dolphins.

Snow could be heavy at times Saturday evening in the most impacted areas – areas right along the Lake Erie shoreline south of Buffalo – with snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour possible.

So anyone out on the road, whether going to and from the game or traveling for the holidays, should make sure to stock your vehicle with emergency supplies – just in case. 

Here's what to expect, according to the National Weather Service:

Saturday

As lake-effect snowbands are known to do, this one is expected to oscillate north and south throughout the day.

It is expected to start out oriented in a line from Buffalo toward the airport, then possibly drift as far north as southern Niagara County.

Between 6 to 8 inches is expected to fall in the metro Buffalo area during the day Saturday.

By afternoon, it is forecast to sink south, back across the city and airport, and across the Southtowns.

It is looking like the band will remain in that general area well into the night and intensify, dropping heavy snow.

"Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands," the National Weather Service warned early Saturday. "If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities."

Overnight Saturday and Sunday

After midnight, the band is forecast to end up much farther south across ski country and the Southern Tier, continuing to drop heavy snow.

Southern Erie County and areas south through Dunkirk could see 8 to 12 inches between 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Two systems will bring snow to the Midwest into the Northeast causing travel delays. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest forecast.
