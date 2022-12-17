What to expect in the next 36 hours: Snow shifts into Buffalo, Northtowns and Niagara County

It isn't be like the monster storm that buried the Southtowns last month.

But a classic lake-effect snowstorm has formed and is expected to blanket parts of Western New York on Saturday and Sunday.

Updated 11 a.m.: A lake-effect band producing heavy snow is drifting north across the Buffalo area during the day on Saturday.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches of snow were possible in the most persistent lake snows this morning. The band stretches across central Erie County out to Wyoming and Genesee counties. That includes the Thruway, from exits 48 to 57.

The band has shifted north over Buffalo, the Northtowns and into Niagara County late this morning. It's expected to continue to wobble a little north and south throughout the day.

The lake-effect band will move back south through southern Erie and Wyoming counties and into the Southern Tier Saturday night.

That will impact the southern and eastern suburbs of Buffalo Saturday night – and that includes Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the 8:15 game between the Bills and the Dolphins.

Snow could be heavy at times Saturday night in the most impacted areas – areas right along the Lake Erie shoreline south of Buffalo – with snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour possible.

So anyone out on the road, whether going to and from the game or traveling for the holidays, should make sure to stock your vehicle with emergency supplies – just in case.

Here's what to expect, according to the National Weather Service:

Don Paul: Messy Thursday, weekend lake snow, colder pattern enroute and a white Christmas Around halftime Saturday, the lake snow should be better organized and its impact on area travel near the stadium will increase as water-laden accumulation begins to pick up, Paul says.

Saturday

As lake-effect snowbands are known to do, this one is expected to oscillate north and then south.

Between 6 to 12 inches is expected to fall in the metro Buffalo area during the day Saturday.

"That should remain pretty much in place before shifting south tonight," said National Weather Service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski.

At around 7 p.m., the band is then expected to sink back south into the Southtowns.

It is looking like the band will remain in that general area well into the night and intensify, dropping heavy snow.

"Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands," the National Weather Service warned early Saturday. "If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities."

In Orchard Park, crews were busy clearing snow from the parking lots and roads around Highmark Stadium ahead of the game. Already about 9 inches of snow was on the ground in Orchard Park and Hamburg.

Jurkowski said it's hard to pinpoint when the snow will return tonight in Orchard Park.

"You'll be seeing some snow," she said. But whether that's before, during or after the game remains unclear, she said.

Stadium officials said Friday that they will be plowing until the game starts but will stop then because they don't want vehicles to get plowed in. Also the Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning fans that they won't be allowed to pull up to curbs around the stadium.

Overnight Saturday and Sunday

After midnight, the band is forecast to end up much farther south across ski country and the Southern Tier, continuing to drop heavy snow.

Southern Erie County and areas south through Dunkirk could see 8 to 12 inches between 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.