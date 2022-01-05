What to expect in the next 36 hours: Snow overnight, then more snow

Metro Buffalo is bracing for its first blast of lake-effect snow this winter season and it is now due to arrive overnight.
Although the lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Genesee counties kicked in at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the serious snow won't arrive until after midnight. The warning will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.
The places where lake-effect snows are most persistent could see more than a foot of snow by Thursday night. The forecast for downtown Buffalo calls for 2 to 4 inches overnight, with the potential for 4 to 8 more inches to fall during the day Thursday.
Here's a look at what to expect:
Overnight Wednesday
Strong, gusty winds passing over open Lake Erie waters are expected to give rise to a single plume of lake-effect snow, stretching across Erie County to Darien and Batavia. It took most of the evening for the plume to get organized over the Southtowns, but it is expected to strengthen after midnight and move toward Buffalo. Once it is established, it is forecast to remain nearly stationary. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour is expected in persistent snow areas in the Northtowns and Buffalo metro area overnight. Forecasters warned motorists that strong winds will cause whiteouts and drifting conditions.
The National Weather Service reported Wednesday evening that strong winds had caused a seiche to rise on the eastern end of Lake Erie. Waters were expected to reach 8 feet above normal, causing flooding along Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor and Canalside. A lakeshore flood advisory will continue until 4 a.m. Thursday for the Lake Erie shoreline in Erie and Chautauqua counties. Wind-driven waves are expected to cause minor flooding on low-lying roads and shoreline property, the weather service said.
Thursday morning
The gusty winds will cause intermittent whiteout conditions and will make the Thursday morning commute treacherous in areas of heaviest accumulation. It still will be breezy later Thursday, with temperatures in the 20s. Daytime accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are forecast in the heart of the lake-effect band.
"Travel could become very difficult," the National Weather Service warned Wednesday. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."
Thursday evening
The bands of snow are expected to intensify for a while Thursday evening over metro Buffalo before they eventually settle into the Southtowns and then into ski country in the Southern Tier, according to the National Weather Service.