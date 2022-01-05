What to expect in the next 36 hours: Snow overnight, then more snow

Metro Buffalo is bracing for its first blast of lake-effect snow this winter season and it is now due to arrive overnight.

Although the lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Genesee counties kicked in at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the serious snow won't arrive until after midnight. The warning will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

The places where lake-effect snows are most persistent could see more than a foot of snow by Thursday night. The forecast for downtown Buffalo calls for 2 to 4 inches overnight, with the potential for 4 to 8 more inches to fall during the day Thursday.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Overnight Wednesday