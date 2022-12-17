 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

What to expect in the next 36 hours: Snow band drifting north and south throughout the day

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

It isn't be like the monster storm that buried the Southtowns last month.

But a classic lake-effect snowstorm has formed and is expected to blanket parts of Western New York on Saturday and Sunday.

Updated 12:30 p.m.: A lake-effect band producing heavy snow is drifting up and down the Buffalo area during the day on Saturday.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches of snow were possible in the most persistent lake snows.

Late this morning, the band shifted north over Buffalo, the Northtowns and into Niagara County late but by 12:30 p.m. it drifted south into the Southtowns. It's expected to continue to wobble a little north and south throughout the day, but mostly along a line from the City of Buffalo to the airport.

People are also reading…

The lake-effect band is expected to make a big southbound sweep through southern Erie and Wyoming counties and into the Southern Tier Saturday night.

That will impact the southern and eastern suburbs of Buffalo Saturday night – and that includes Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the 8:15 game between the Bills and the Dolphins.

Snow could be heavy at times Saturday night in the most impacted areas – areas right along the Lake Erie shoreline south of Buffalo – with snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour possible.

So anyone out on the road, whether going to and from the game or traveling for the holidays, should make sure to stock your vehicle with emergency supplies – just in case. 

Here's what to expect, according to the National Weather Service:

Saturday

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

As lake-effect snowbands are known to do, this one is expected to oscillate north and then south, but centered over northern Erie county from downtown to the airport.

Between 6 to 12 inches is expected to fall in the metro Buffalo area during the day Saturday.

"That should remain pretty much in place before shifting south tonight," said National Weather Service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski.

Sometime this evening, the band is expected to sink back south into the Southtowns and it may pick up some steam as it moves.

Ahead of the 8:15 p.m. Bills game, crews were busy clearing snow from the parking lots and roads around Highmark Stadium. At least 9 inches of snow was on the ground in Orchard Park and Hamburg this morning. But with the snowband shifting north, the Southtowns got a bit of a break from the snow.

Jurkowski said it's hard to pinpoint when the snow will return tonight in Orchard Park. 

"You'll be seeing some snow," she said. But whether that's before, during or after the game remains unclear, she said.

Meteorologists were also unsure how fast the band will sweep south tonight.

Stadium officials said Friday that they will be plowing until the game starts but will stop then because they don't want vehicles to get plowed in. Also the Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning fans that they won't be allowed to pull up to curbs around the stadium.

Overnight Saturday and Sunday

After midnight, the band is forecast to end up much farther south across ski country and the Southern Tier, continuing to drop heavy snow.

Southern Erie County and areas south through Dunkirk could see 8 to 12 inches between 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Two systems will bring snow to the Midwest into the Northeast causing travel delays. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest forecast.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News