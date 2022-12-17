What to expect in the next 36 hours: Snow band drifting north and south throughout the day

It isn't be like the monster storm that buried the Southtowns last month.

But a classic lake-effect snowstorm has formed and is expected to blanket parts of Western New York on Saturday and Sunday.

Updated 12:30 p.m.: A lake-effect band producing heavy snow is drifting up and down the Buffalo area during the day on Saturday.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches of snow were possible in the most persistent lake snows.

Late this morning, the band shifted north over Buffalo, the Northtowns and into Niagara County late but by 12:30 p.m. it drifted south into the Southtowns. It's expected to continue to wobble a little north and south throughout the day, but mostly along a line from the City of Buffalo to the airport.

The lake-effect band is expected to make a big southbound sweep through southern Erie and Wyoming counties and into the Southern Tier Saturday night.

That will impact the southern and eastern suburbs of Buffalo Saturday night – and that includes Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the 8:15 game between the Bills and the Dolphins.

Snow could be heavy at times Saturday night in the most impacted areas – areas right along the Lake Erie shoreline south of Buffalo – with snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour possible.

So anyone out on the road, whether going to and from the game or traveling for the holidays, should make sure to stock your vehicle with emergency supplies – just in case.

Here's what to expect, according to the National Weather Service:

Don Paul: Messy Thursday, weekend lake snow, colder pattern enroute and a white Christmas Around halftime Saturday, the lake snow should be better organized and its impact on area travel near the stadium will increase as water-laden accumulation begins to pick up, Paul says.

Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As lake-effect snowbands are known to do, this one is expected to oscillate north and then south, but centered over northern Erie county from downtown to the airport.

Between 6 to 12 inches is expected to fall in the metro Buffalo area during the day Saturday.

"That should remain pretty much in place before shifting south tonight," said National Weather Service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski.

Sometime this evening, the band is expected to sink back south into the Southtowns and it may pick up some steam as it moves.

Ahead of the 8:15 p.m. Bills game, crews were busy clearing snow from the parking lots and roads around Highmark Stadium. At least 9 inches of snow was on the ground in Orchard Park and Hamburg this morning. But with the snowband shifting north, the Southtowns got a bit of a break from the snow.

Jurkowski said it's hard to pinpoint when the snow will return tonight in Orchard Park.

"You'll be seeing some snow," she said. But whether that's before, during or after the game remains unclear, she said.

Meteorologists were also unsure how fast the band will sweep south tonight.

Stadium officials said Friday that they will be plowing until the game starts but will stop then because they don't want vehicles to get plowed in. Also the Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning fans that they won't be allowed to pull up to curbs around the stadium.

Overnight Saturday and Sunday

After midnight, the band is forecast to end up much farther south across ski country and the Southern Tier, continuing to drop heavy snow.

Southern Erie County and areas south through Dunkirk could see 8 to 12 inches between 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.