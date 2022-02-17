What to expect in the next 36 hours: Snow and freezing rain moving in as flooding begins

All of Erie County is now under a flood warning as all area creeks and rivers swelled and some ice jams were beginning to form.
Flooding was closing down many area roadways, including the Stevenson Street Bridge in South Buffalo, parts of Route 5 in Evans and Derby and parts of Route 20A in East Aurora as of 2 p.m.
And as the warm temperatures subside and cold front moves in, there's also going to be a nasty mix of rain, freezing rain and snow headed our way – up to 5 inches of snow and 2/10ths of an inch of ice the Buffalo area and up to 7 inches or more in Niagara and Orleans counties with 1/10th of an inch of ice.
That's going to make for a messy, even treacherous commute Friday morning as all of the standing water from the melting snow freezing over while flooding continues.
"The seasons are crashing against each other and it's causing all sorts of issues," said Jason Alumbaugh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.
Here's what to expect:
This afternoon
The rain will continue to be heavy today as temperatures dip. Up to an additional 1.5 inches of rain is forecast for the rest of the day. It was 50 degrees at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport at 2 p.m. It's expected to drop to the freezing point by evening and drop even further into the teens overnight.
Many road closures due to flooding are starting to pop up and more are expected.
Ice jam flooding is expected to begin on Cazenovia, Buffalo and Cayuga creeks by evening time. Moderate flooding is forecast for Buffalo Creek near Gardenville. Minor flooding is forecast for Cazenovia and Cayuga creeks.
Niagara County has been put under a winter storm warning that begins at 5 p.m. Rain will turn over to sleet and freezing rain before switching to moderate snow, the weather service said.
"The combination of ice, snow, and rapidly falling temperatures will result in very difficult conditions for driving by Friday morning," the weather service said.
Tonight and overnight
As temperatures drop, the rain will shift to freezing rain, sleet and then snow, according to forecasters. The low overnight is 18 degrees.
"Expect changeable weather into tonight," advised Alumbaugh. "Stay tuned."
Erie County is under a winter weather advisory starting at 7 p.m.
"Mixed precipitation and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph," the weather service said.
Niagara and Orleans counties could see up to 7 inches, with some areas getting even more.
"Widespread accumulating snow and ice will create dangerous travel conditions. If you need to be out, use extra caution while traveling," the weather service advised for Niagara and Orleans counties.
Cattaraugus Creek was expected hit flood stage late tonight. Flooding is expected along the right bank of the creek "a half mile to a mile downstream from Gowanda, mostly in industrial and commercial areas," according to the weather service. "Watch for developing problems along Thatcher Creek in Gowanda and at Sunset Bay at the mouth near Lake Erie," they added.
Friday
Expect a slippery morning commute as the roads will be icy and light snow is expected for the Friday. The winter weather alerts go through 9 a.m. Friday.
All the standing water from the snow melt Thursday will be frozen over, causing potentially dangerous conditions on the roads during the morning hours.
Also don't let your guard down about the flooding either which is expected to continue into the evening hours.
Ellicott Creek was expected to reach flood stage Friday morning.
Flooding is likely to begin "along Aero Drive from Holtz to Transit roads in Cheektowaga," the weather service said. "Also some flooding along the flood control project area in Amherst such as the bike path and golf course." Little to no damage was expected.
Tonawanda Creek at Batavia was also expected to reach flood stage between Friday morning "possibly impacting Kibbe Park, Walnut Street, and Law Street. Flooding in rural areas of Alexander and the lowlands of the Alabama Swamps with some road closures likely," the weather service said.
Rain will spread across the region today, heavy at times. While roads will be wet this morning, isolated road closures become a possibility later today. A bigger travel impact will be a flash freeze with icy spots this evening. Falling snow tonight will also bring slippery spots. pic.twitter.com/V3BAICqGoi— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 17, 2022