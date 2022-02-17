What to expect in the next 36 hours: Snow and freezing rain moving in as flooding begins

All of Erie County is now under a flood warning as all area creeks and rivers swelled and some ice jams were beginning to form.

Flooding was closing down many area roadways, including the Stevenson Street Bridge in South Buffalo, parts of Route 5 in Evans and Derby and parts of Route 20A in East Aurora as of 2 p.m.

And as the warm temperatures subside and cold front moves in, there's also going to be a nasty mix of rain, freezing rain and snow headed our way – up to 5 inches of snow and 2/10ths of an inch of ice the Buffalo area and up to 7 inches or more in Niagara and Orleans counties with 1/10th of an inch of ice.

That's going to make for a messy, even treacherous commute Friday morning as all of the standing water from the melting snow freezing over while flooding continues.

"The seasons are crashing against each other and it's causing all sorts of issues," said Jason Alumbaugh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

Here's what to expect:

This afternoon