What to expect in the next 36 hours: Rain and flooding concerns continue, flash freeze expected tonight

Grab that umbrella because today will be a wet one across Western New York, with the National Weather Service issuing a flood warning with minor flooding expected near three area creeks.
A flood watch for most of Western New York remains in effect through Friday night.
The weather service issued a flood warning this morning for Cazenovia Creek, near Ebenezer; Buffalo Creek, near Gardenville; and Cayuga Creek, near Lancaster. Additionally, portions of Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties are also under the warning, which remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday. Ice jam flooding is possible on Silver Creek and Walnut Creek near Silver Creek, as well as on Canadaway Creek near Fredonia.
Tonight, a flash freeze and a shift from rain to a wintry mix and then to snow will likely lead to slick spots on area roads.
Today's warm temperatures – it was 55 degrees at Buffalo Niagara International Airport just before 7 a.m. – will continue the rapid snowmelt. Combined with the rainfall, it's expected to cause flooding in rivers, creeks, ponds and any other flood-prone areas. There's also concern about ice jams forming in areas prone to ice jams, "such as the Buffalo area creeks and near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus Creek," the weather service said.
Today's rain will be heavy at times.
As temperatures drop, the rain will shift to freezing rain, sleet and then snow, according to forecasters.
From 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday, most of Western New York could see up to 2 inches of precipitation. A portion of northwest Niagara County could see 2 to 3 inches. Snowfall on Friday is expected to add to that precipitation total.
A winter weather advisory will go into effect across Western New York later today and remain in effect until 9 a.m. Friday. Here's when it starts:
• Niagara and Orleans counties: 5 p.m.
• Erie, Genesee, Chautauqua: 7 p.m.
• Cattaraugus, Allegany: 9 p.m.
Rain will spread across the region today, heavy at times. While roads will be wet this morning, isolated road closures become a possibility later today. A bigger travel impact will be a flash freeze with icy spots this evening. Falling snow tonight will also bring slippery spots. pic.twitter.com/V3BAICqGoi— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 17, 2022
Here's what to expect:
Support Local Journalism
This morning
Wet roads should have minimal impact on the morning commute as rain spreads across the region, according to the weather service.
Temperatures will peak in the late morning in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Then the thermometer starts to slide while wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible.
Concerns about flooding will continue throughout the day.
This afternoon
The heaviest rain is expected during this period. Isolated road closures due to flooding are expected to start popping up.
Minor travel impacts are expected for the late-afternoon drive.
Tonight and overnight
Late Thursday night, the temperature will drop below the freezing mark and the rain will switch to sleet or a wintry mix. Icy spots are expected on untreated roads, ramps and bridges.
By morning, it will be all snow and the temperature will bottom out at about 18 degrees.
Friday
Light snow is expected for the Friday morning commute.
And don't let your guard down about the flooding just yet.
"Just because the temperatures drops, the runoff won't just instantly stop," National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh said. The flooding could continue and that's why the flood watch isn't set to expire until Friday evening.