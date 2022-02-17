What to expect in the next 36 hours: Rain and flooding concerns continue, flash freeze expected tonight

Grab that umbrella because today will be a wet one across Western New York, with the National Weather Service issuing a flood warning with minor flooding expected near three area creeks.

A flood watch for most of Western New York remains in effect through Friday night.

The weather service issued a flood warning this morning for Cazenovia Creek, near Ebenezer; Buffalo Creek, near Gardenville; and Cayuga Creek, near Lancaster. Additionally, portions of Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties are also under the warning, which remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday. Ice jam flooding is possible on Silver Creek and Walnut Creek near Silver Creek, as well as on Canadaway Creek near Fredonia.

Tonight, a flash freeze and a shift from rain to a wintry mix and then to snow will likely lead to slick spots on area roads.