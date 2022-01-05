What to expect in the next 36 hours: Plows begin to focus on side streets in Buffalo

A lake-effect snow band, which has pelted parts of the area since this morning, was making its way back south into the city again – in time to cause problems for the evening commute.

7:30 p.m. update: The lake-effect snow band that pummeled Buffalo earlier today then shifted into the Northtowns this afternoon is making its way south again as plows begin the work of digging out secondary and residential streets across the City of Buffalo.

Light snow continued to fall on downtown Buffalo past the dinner hour and into the evening though not at the rate of multiple inches per hour seen earlier in the day. The Skyway, closed for much of the day Thursday, had reopened to traffic after 7 p.m.

Buffalo police said plows, which had focused on keeping main roads in the city clear throughout the day, were beginning to make passes down residential and side streets. The department reminded residents to abide by parking restrictions overnight.

Buffalo, Cheektowaga and other towns can expect another 4 to 6 inches of snow by the end of the night, the National Weather Service said.