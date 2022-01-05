What to expect in the next 36 hours: Plows begin to focus on side streets in Buffalo

A lake-effect snow band, which has pelted parts of the area since this morning, was making its way back south into the city again – in time to cause problems for the evening commute.
7:30 p.m. update: The lake-effect snow band that pummeled Buffalo earlier today then shifted into the Northtowns this afternoon is making its way south again as plows begin the work of digging out secondary and residential streets across the City of Buffalo.
Light snow continued to fall on downtown Buffalo past the dinner hour and into the evening though not at the rate of multiple inches per hour seen earlier in the day. The Skyway, closed for much of the day Thursday, had reopened to traffic after 7 p.m.
Buffalo police said plows, which had focused on keeping main roads in the city clear throughout the day, were beginning to make passes down residential and side streets. The department reminded residents to abide by parking restrictions overnight.
Buffalo, Cheektowaga and other towns can expect another 4 to 6 inches of snow by the end of the night, the National Weather Service said.
The snow band is narrow – only about 10 miles wide – but intense and is already breaking records. By 3 p.m. the airport had recorded 15 inches of snow, nearly double the old daily record of 7.3 inches set back in 1974.
Buffalo's snow totals stood at over a foot, the weather service said. For northern Erie and Genesee counties, an additional 5 to 10 inches of snow are expected to fall in the most persistent bands between late morning and late tonight.
Here's a look at what to expect:
Thursday night
By the evening, the band will settle further south and start to weaken, though heavy snow is expected at times.
An additional 4 to 6 inches of snow are predicted in the most persistent snow bands by the end of the evening, including in Buffalo and southern Erie County.
Low temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 20s.
Friday
Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast. That means southern Erie County and the Southern Tier, which escaped much of Thursday unscathed, will take their turn.
A Lake-effect snow warning goes into effect at 1 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday for Chautauqua County and Cattaraugus County. Those areas can expect between 7 and 13 inches of snow to fall throughout the early morning and Friday. A winter weather advisory was put in place for southern Erie County for that timeframe, as well, with 4 to 7 inches of snow expected. Winds will gust to 35 mph making travel difficult.