What to expect in the next 36 hours: More heavy snow, up to an inch an hour overnight

Continuous snow across the region, that took off in earnest just prior to the evening commute Thursday, is forecast to keep churning into the overnight hours, falling heavily at times, with accumulations up to an inch an hour.

According to Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, there will also be areas of blowing snow between midnight and 1 a.m.

“After that, the snow is going to taper down a little bit after midnight, but still be going at a decent rate until just before sunrise,” said Apffel.

“In the Buffalo area, when all is said and done, we’re looking at a storm total of 8 to 14 inches (of snow),” Apffel added.

The majority of the snowfall will have fallen from late afternoon Thursday to around 3 a.m. By 4 p.m. Thursday, there were reports of up to five inches of snow that had fallen in Hamburg, East Aurora, Williamsville and Kenmore, said Apffel. Shortly before 7 p.m., eight inches of snow was reported at the airport in Cheektowaga.