What to expect in the next 36 hours: More heavy snow, up to an inch an hour overnight

Continuous snow across the region, that took off in earnest just prior to the evening commute Thursday, is forecast to keep churning into the overnight hours, falling heavily at times, with accumulations up to an inch an hour.
According to Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, there will also be areas of blowing snow between midnight and 1 a.m.
“After that, the snow is going to taper down a little bit after midnight, but still be going at a decent rate until just before sunrise,” said Apffel.
“In the Buffalo area, when all is said and done, we’re looking at a storm total of 8 to 14 inches (of snow),” Apffel added.
The majority of the snowfall will have fallen from late afternoon Thursday to around 3 a.m. By 4 p.m. Thursday, there were reports of up to five inches of snow that had fallen in Hamburg, East Aurora, Williamsville and Kenmore, said Apffel. Shortly before 7 p.m., eight inches of snow was reported at the airport in Cheektowaga.
The City of Buffalo sent out messages on its BuffAlert system asking residents to pay attention to alternate parking rules and that cars could be subject to "mini tows" if they are parked illegally.
The widespread winter storm is expected to bring another five to 10 inches of snow to the Buffalo Niagara region by Friday morning.
However, by the morning commute Friday, the snow will have tapered off significantly.
“There might be some light snow falling at that time, but probably the biggest problem will be the previous snow that had fallen,” said Apffel.
Additional accumulations of snow during the day Friday will be an inch or less. The high temperature will be near 20 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.
According to the National Weather Service, there will be a chance of snow showers Friday night, mainly before midnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees. Any possible new accumulations of snow overnight Friday will amount to less than a half inch.
The forecast for Saturday calls for a slight chance of snow showers before 8am, mostly sunny, with a high near 18.
