What to expect in the next 36 hours: More blowing and drifting

Here's what to expect from the winter storm that clobbered Western New York and much of the eastern United States for most of Monday:
Monday evening: The widespread snow will taper off from west to east, and as it does, some lake-effect snow will begin southeast of Lake Erie. West to northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph will continue to cause blowing and drifting snow throughout the entire region.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. for southern Erie, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
A winter storm advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for northern Erie, Genesee and Allegany counties.
That advisory remains in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service forecasts additional snowfall amounts this evening:
• Northern Erie County – 1 to 2 inches.
• Southern Erie County – 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snow bands.
• Niagara, Orleans counties – up to 2 inches.
• Genesee County – about 2 inches.
• Wyoming County – 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent bands.
• Cattaraugus County – 3 to 5 inches.
• Chautauqua County – 3 to 6 inches.
• Allegany County – 1 to 2 inches.
The National Weather Service predicted storm totals through the end of Monday of 12 to 18 inches across Western New York, with as much as 18 to 22 inches in Niagara County.
By late morning, several places had already reached 20 inches of accumulation.
As of 10 a.m., the heaviest snows had past, said Kirk Apffel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.
Side streets in many areas have become difficult to traverse. A number of municipalities have issued travel advisories or bans.
Widespread snow will continue TODAY with a FEW more inches expected. Winds will also begin to pick up THIS AFTERNOON and last through TONIGHT, causing BLOWING SNOW. Additionally TONIGHT, lake effect snow to set up SE of both lakes Erie and Ontario with a few more inches possible. pic.twitter.com/7U3X5WUJ4E— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 17, 2022
Tuesday: Scattered flurries will continue throughout the day. Winds will diminish and become light and variable in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin rising through the 20s.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers continues throughout the evening, then is expected to turn to rain before dawn as temperatures rise to the freezing mark. Winds will shift to the south and pick up to 15 to 20 mph.
Wednesday: The weather service predicts a significant warmup, with rain and snow in the morning and then rain alone and temperatures in the high 30s. Winds will gust up to 40 mph.
Wednesday night: Forecasters say temperatures will plunge sharply as a cold front arrives, diving into the teens. There also will be a chance of snow showers, accumulating an inch or two in traditional snow belt areas.