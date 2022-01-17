What to expect in the next 36 hours: More blowing and drifting

Here's what to expect from the winter storm that clobbered Western New York and much of the eastern United States for most of Monday:

Monday evening: The widespread snow will taper off from west to east, and as it does, some lake-effect snow will begin southeast of Lake Erie. West to northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph will continue to cause blowing and drifting snow throughout the entire region.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. for southern Erie, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

A winter storm advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for northern Erie, Genesee and Allegany counties.

That advisory remains in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecasts additional snowfall amounts this evening:

• Northern Erie County – 1 to 2 inches.

• Southern Erie County – 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snow bands.

• Niagara, Orleans counties – up to 2 inches.

• Genesee County – about 2 inches.