What to expect in the next 36 hours: Mild temps and rain, then a 'prolonged' snow event

It's going to hit the entire region and it's going to last a while.
That's how the National Weather Service is describing the oncoming winter storm expected to bring 8 to 12 inches of snow between tonight and Friday afternoon to all of Western New York.
The good thing is it isn't all at once.
"It's going to be a prolonged event. You're not going to wake up to a foot of snow; it's going to take a day or two," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 11 p.m. through 1 p.m. Friday.
Today
Temperatures will be on the mild side through much of Wednesday with highs reaching around 40. But expect some rain showers, particularly after 3 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Tonight
Rain will continue through the evening and then sometime around 9 p.m., as temperatures begin to fall below the freezing mark, the rain will mix with snow, and turn to all snow, kicking off the snowstorm that will last until Friday morning. Expect "a couple of inches" of heavy, wet snow to fall overnight, Jurkowski said.
Thursday morning
Snow is expected to continue all day Thursday, with an additional 3 to 7 inches of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will fall into the 20s which should make the snow a little "fluffier," Jurkowski said.
Thursday night
More snow – another couple of inches.
Friday
Still snowing in the morning, but much more lightly in the Buffalo area.
The storm is expected to transition into a lake-effect system, albeit a very mild one. Lake-effect flurries are expected near the lake in Niagara County and deep into ski country in the Southern Tier. The system could reach Buffalo Saturday but it's not expected to bring much accumulation. "Flurries and then it will dwindle out," Jurkowski said.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.