What to expect in the next 36 hours: Mild temps and rain, then a 'prolonged' snow event

It's going to hit the entire region and it's going to last a while.

That's how the National Weather Service is describing the oncoming winter storm expected to bring 8 to 12 inches of snow between tonight and Friday afternoon to all of Western New York.

The good thing is it isn't all at once.

"It's going to be a prolonged event. You're not going to wake up to a foot of snow; it's going to take a day or two," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 11 p.m. through 1 p.m. Friday.

Today

Temperatures will be on the mild side through much of Wednesday with highs reaching around 40. But expect some rain showers, particularly after 3 p.m.

Tonight