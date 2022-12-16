What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect snow, but not quite like November

It won't be like the monster storm that buried the Southtowns last month.

But a classic lake-effect snowstorm is forming and is expected to start blanketing parts of Western New York starting tonight.

And all indications are the lake-effect snow band will settle over the southern and eastern suburbs of Buffalo Saturday night – and that includes Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the 8:15 game between the Bills and the Dolphins.

Snow could be very heavy at times Saturday evening in the most impacted areas – areas right along the Lake Erie shoreline south of Buffalo – with snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour possible.

The weather service said there's a potential for "extreme" impact from the storm in that zone – Lackawanna, Hamburg and at least part of Orchard Park – according to the service's Winter Storm Severity Index.

So anyone out on the road, whether going to and from the game or traveling for the holidays, should make sure to stock your vehicle with emergency supplies – just in case.

Here's what to expect, according to the National Weather Service:

Tonight

A lake-effect snow band is expected to start shaping up tonight.

"It will be forming tonight across the City of Buffalo and out toward the airport," meteorologist David Thomas said Friday morning.

It's forecast to start out disorganized but then tighten up overnight, leaving 2 to 4 inches of snow by morning.

Around halftime Saturday, the lake snow should be better organized and its impact on area travel near the stadium will increase as water-laden accumulation begins to pick up, Paul says.

Saturday

As lake-effect snowbands are known to do, this one is expected to oscillate north and south throughout the day.

It is expected to start out oriented in a line from Buffalo toward the airport, then possibly drift as far north as southern Niagara County.

By afternoon, it is forecast to sink south, back across the city and airport, and across the Southtowns.

It is looking like the band will remain in that general area well into the night and intensify, dropping heavy snow. The most persistent lake snows in the band could accumulate up to 2 feet during this time.

Overnight Saturday and Sunday

After midnight, the band is forecast to end up much farther south across ski country and the Southern Tier, continuing to drop heavy snow.