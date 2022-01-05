What to expect in the next 36 hours: City in midst of reprieve from pounding lake-effect

A lake-effect snow band, which has pelted parts of the area since this morning, has shifted north but will be back in the city again in a couple hours.
1:30 p.m. update: The lake-effect snow band that pummeled Buffalo earlier today shifted into the Northtowns and the far southern communities of Niagara County, continuing to drop snow at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, said National Weather Service meteorologist David Thomas.
The band had moved north and hung over Grand Island and Tonawanda as of just after 1 p.m., according to the weather service. The snow will hit southern portions of Niagara County and southwest Orleans County.
The band is expected to shift back south after 3 p.m., forecasters said.
"It will begin to settle southward mid- to late afternoon, coming back across the parts that were hit hard earlier today," Thomas said.
Expect another 4 to 6 inches of snow during that time, he said.
Snow has been heavy in the band since about 6 a.m., dropping snow at a rate of 1.5 to 3 inches per hour, said Jim Mitchell, weather service meteorologist.
"It'll be around all day and into the evening," Mitchell said.
The snow band is narrow – only about 10 miles wide – but intense and is already breaking records. By 1 p.m., the area around the airport recorded 14.1 inches, nearly double the old record of 7.3 inches set back in 1974.
While the lake-effect snow showed up in Western New York a little later than expected, it has fully arrived for many. The snow was due to arrive overnight, but strong winds "prevented an organized band to form off of Lake Erie," the weather service said.
The lake-effect snow warning issued by the weather service for Erie and Genesee counties kicked in at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.
The places where lake-effect snows are most persistent could see more than a foot of snow by late Thursday, forecaster have said. For northern Erie and Genesee counties, an additional 5 to 10 inches of snow are expected to fall in the most persistent bands between late morning and late tonight.
Here's a look at what to expect:
Thursday afternoon
Snowfall rates in the strongest sections of the lake-effect band are expected to continue at 1 to 2 inches an hour.
Winds, which had been relatively calm, have started to pick up again. Just before 1 p.m., there were gusts of 30 mph at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
Heavy snow and visibilities of less than a quarter of a mile are expected at the airport. The weather service issued a warning for the airport that's in effect until 1:45 p.m.
Winds may gust up to 25 mph.
Thursday evening
By the evening, the band will settle further south and start to weaken,
Though heavy snow is expected at times.
An additional 3 to 5 inches of snow are predicted in the most persistent snow bands, including in Buffalo and southern Erie County.
Low temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 20s.
Friday
The lake-effect advisory ends at 1 a.m. Friday. High temperatures on Friday are expected to reach the mid 20s.