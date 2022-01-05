What to expect in the next 36 hours: City in midst of reprieve from pounding lake-effect

A lake-effect snow band, which has pelted parts of the area since this morning, has shifted north but will be back in the city again in a couple hours.

1:30 p.m. update: The lake-effect snow band that pummeled Buffalo earlier today shifted into the Northtowns and the far southern communities of Niagara County, continuing to drop snow at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, said National Weather Service meteorologist David Thomas.

The band had moved north and hung over Grand Island and Tonawanda as of just after 1 p.m., according to the weather service. The snow will hit southern portions of Niagara County and southwest Orleans County.

The band is expected to shift back south after 3 p.m., forecasters said.

"It will begin to settle southward mid- to late afternoon, coming back across the parts that were hit hard earlier today," Thomas said.

Expect another 4 to 6 inches of snow during that time, he said.

Snow has been heavy in the band since about 6 a.m., dropping snow at a rate of 1.5 to 3 inches per hour, said Jim Mitchell, weather service meteorologist.