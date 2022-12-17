What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band on the move toward Southtowns

A lake-effect snow band off Lake Erie is moving south from northern Erie County toward the Southtowns, the National Weather Service reported.

The latest projections show that the band, which was producing 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour over the Northtowns, is expected to impact the area around Highmark Stadium during the second half of the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game.

During the day Saturday, the heaviest snow dipped south, then moved north before changing direction again.

"It's wiggly," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

Saturday night

As the storm travels south early this evening, it could pick up some steam and the snow could be heavy – with snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour.

The weather service said there's a potential for "extreme" impact from the storm in that zone – Lackawanna, Hamburg and at least part of Orchard Park – according to the service's Winter Storm Severity Index. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 1 p.m. Monday for Erie County from Orchard Park southward, along with Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties.

The snow is expected to arrive in the Southtowns during the final quarter of the Bills-Dolphins game and continue for as much as four hours.

"The worst of it will be when it (the game) lets out around midnight," Jurkowski warned.

Around halftime Saturday, the lake snow should be better organized and its impact on area travel near the stadium will increase as water-laden accumulation begins to pick up, Paul says.

Ahead of the 8:15 p.m. game, crews were busy clearing snow from the parking lots and roads around Highmark Stadium. At least 9 inches of snow was on the ground in Orchard Park and Hamburg this morning.

Stadium officials said Friday that they would plow until the game starts but will stop then because they don't want vehicles to get plowed in. The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning fans that they won't be allowed to pull up to curbs around the stadium.

Overnight Saturday and Sunday

After midnight, the band is forecast to drift much further south across ski country and the Southern Tier, continuing to drop heavy snow. Rates as high as 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible overnight into the morning.

Areas from Eden and the Boston hills southward into northern Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties could see 8 to 12 inches by Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The heavy snow could possibly make a return visit to the Southtowns Sunday afternoon, forecasters said, before retreating southward again into the western Southern Tier. Winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, causing drifting and poor visibility.

Total snowfall since Friday is expected to reach 1 to 2 feet in southern Erie County, western Wyoming County and the northern sections of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties by Sunday evening. Snow is forecast to end Monday in most places.