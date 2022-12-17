What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band may not hit OP until late tonight

Updated 2 p.m.: It now appears that the lake-effect band that has formed off Lake Erie will be a little late to the Bills-Dolphins game tonight.

The latest projections show that the band which has been drifting north and south since Friday night won't get down into the Southtowns until late – possibly around 10 p.m.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches of snow were possible in the most persistent lake snows, but early Saturday afternoon, the snowfall rate was less than an inch an hour.

After dipping south midday today, it's forecasted to shift back north again – around Buffalo, Northtowns and Niagara County.

"It's wiggly," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

Saturday night

The storm is expected to start traveling south around dusk.

As it moves, the storm could pick up some steam and the snow could be heavy – with snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour possible.

So anyone heading to the game or traveling for the holidays should make sure to stock their vehicles with emergency supplies – just in case.

The snow is expected to hit the Southtowns around 10 p.m. and will continue for a couple of hours.

"The worst of it will be when it lets out around midnight," Jurkowski warned.

Ahead of the 8:15 p.m. Bills game, crews were busy clearing snow from the parking lots and roads around Highmark Stadium. At least 9 inches of snow was on the ground in Orchard Park and Hamburg this morning.

Stadium officials said Friday that they will be plowing until the game starts but will stop then because they don't want vehicles to get plowed in. Also the Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning fans that they won't be allowed to pull up to curbs around the stadium.

Overnight Saturday and Sunday

After midnight, the band is forecast to end up much farther south across ski country and the Southern Tier, continuing to drop heavy snow. Rates as high as 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible overnight into the morning.

Southern Erie County and areas south through Dunkirk could see 8 to 12 inches between 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.