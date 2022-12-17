What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band marches south

A lake-effect snow band off Lake Erie, after spending much of Saturday in northern Erie County, has gone back to the Southtowns, the National Weather Service reported.

The band, which produced 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour over the Northtowns, arrived at Highmark Stadium just in time to provide a wintry finale to the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game.

During the day Saturday, the heaviest snow first left 9 inches of snow in Hamburg and Orchard Park, moved north and then reversed direction again.

"It's wiggly," said National Weather Service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski.

A foot of snow was reported north of the city. The National Weather Service Office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport measured 10 inches by midevening.

Overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 1 p.m. Monday for Erie County from Orchard Park southward, along with Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties.

The snow arrived in the Southtowns in front of a national TV audience during the final quarter of the Bills-Dolphins game and was expected to continue for three or four hours. Fans exiting Highmark Stadium found slippery, slushy roads.

As the band drifts much further south across ski country and into the Southern Tier, it is expected to continue dropping heavy snow. Rates as high as 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible overnight into the morning.

New accumulations in areas from Eden and the Boston hills southward into northern Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties could amount to another 8 to 12 inches, the National Weather Service said.

The heavy snow might creep back to the Southtowns Sunday afternoon, forecasters cautioned, before retreating southward again into the western Southern Tier. Winds are expected to increase to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, causing drifting and poor visibility.

Total snowfall since Friday is expected to reach 1 to 2 feet in southern Erie County, western Wyoming County and the northern sections of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties by Sunday evening. Snow is forecast to end Monday in most places.