What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band hits metro area for morning commute

Lake-effect snow showed up in Western New York a little later than expected, Metro Buffalo's morning rush hour is feeling its effects.
6:45 a.m. update: The snow was due to arrive overnight, but strong winds "prevented an organized band to form off of Lake Erie," the National Weather Service said.
Video @TheBuffaloNews— Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) January 6, 2022
Commuters just exiting I-190 at Elm St. using flashers to be seen as they approach downtown Buffalo in heavy snow. pic.twitter.com/NsE0btYGOE
The lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Genesee counties kicked in at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.
The places where lake-effect snows are most persistent could see more than a foot of snow by late Thursday.
Here's a look at what to expect:
Thursday morning
A lake-effect band has formed over the Southtowns over the last two hours and is moving north, according to the weather service. At 7:25 a.m., the band was located over Buffalo, extending into western Genesee county, and was nearly stationary, according to the weather service.
The rate of snowfall within the band could drop 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour, said Jason Alumbaugh, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.
Winds are calming a bit, so blowing snow might not be as much of a factor, though driving within the band will still be hazardous with the snowfall, he said.
The band may move farther north through the morning, away from the Southtowns. Through the early afternoon, snow may be heavy at times in the city, according to forecasters.
By late afternoon, Buffalo could see 4 to 8 inches of snow, according to the weather service.
Thursday evening
Heavy snow is expected at times.
By early evening, the lake-effect will drift back to the south and settle into the Southtowns and then into ski country in the Southern Tier, according to the weather service.
An additional 3 to 5 inches of snow are predicted in the most persistent snow bands, including in Buffalo and southern Erie County.
Friday morning
The lake-effect advisory ends at 1 a.m. Friday. High temperatures on Friday are expected to reach the mid 20s.