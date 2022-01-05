 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band hits metro area for morning commute
0 comments
featured

What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band hits metro area for morning commute

Support this work for $1 a month

Lake-effect snow showed up in Western New York a little later than expected, Metro Buffalo's morning rush hour is feeling its effects.

6:45 a.m. update: The snow was due to arrive overnight, but strong winds "prevented an organized band to form off of Lake Erie," the National Weather Service said.

The lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Genesee counties kicked in at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

The places where lake-effect snows are most persistent could see more than a foot of snow by late Thursday.

nws forecast image thursday a.m. 1/6

By 1 a.m. Friday, Metro Buffalo is expected to see 8 to 12 inches of lake-effect snow.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Thursday morning 

A lake-effect band has formed over the Southtowns over the last two hours and is moving north, according to the weather service. At 7:25 a.m., the band was located over Buffalo, extending into western Genesee county, and was nearly stationary, according to the weather service.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The rate of snowfall within the band could drop 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour, said Jason Alumbaugh, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.

Winds are calming a bit, so blowing snow might not be as much of a factor, though driving within the band will still be hazardous with the snowfall, he said.

The band may move farther north through the morning, away from the Southtowns. Through the early afternoon, snow may be heavy at times in the city, according to forecasters.

By late afternoon, Buffalo could see 4 to 8 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

nws image thursday a.m. 1/6

The development of a lake-effect band was delayed due to high winds overnight, forecasters said.

Thursday evening

Heavy snow is expected at times.

By early evening, the lake-effect will drift back to the south and settle into the Southtowns and then into ski country in the Southern Tier, according to the weather service.

An additional 3 to 5 inches of snow are predicted in the most persistent snow bands, including in Buffalo and southern Erie County.

Friday morning

The lake-effect advisory ends at 1 a.m. Friday. High temperatures on Friday are expected to reach the mid 20s.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hochul presents broad – and costly – 2022 agenda for state government

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News