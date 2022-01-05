What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band headed back toward city

A lake-effect snow band, which has pelted parts of the area since this morning, was making its way back south into the city again – in time to cause problems for the evening commute.
3 p.m. update: The lake-effect snow band that pummeled Buffalo earlier today then shifted into the Northtowns this afternoon is making its way south again.
"Lake effect snow band off Lake Erie will slowly sink south back across the Buffalo Metro area late this afternoon with additional accumulating snows then across the south of Buffalo this evening," the National Weather Service tweeted just before 3 p.m.
The band is continuing to drop snow at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
"It will begin to settle southward mid- to late afternoon, coming back across the parts that were hit hard earlier today," said National Weather Service meteorologist David Thomas.
Buffalo, Cheektowaga and other towns can expect another 4 to 6 inches of snow this afternoon and evening, he said.
The snow band is narrow – only about 10 miles wide – but intense and is already breaking records. By 1 p.m., the area around the airport recorded 14.1 inches, nearly double the old record of 7.3 inches set back in 1974.
The places where lake-effect snows are most persistent could see more than a foot of snow by late Thursday, forecaster have said. For northern Erie and Genesee counties, an additional 5 to 10 inches of snow are expected to fall in the most persistent bands between late morning and late tonight.
Here's a look at what to expect:
Thursday evening
By the evening, the band will settle further south and start to weaken, though heavy snow is expected at times.
An additional 4 to 6 inches of snow are predicted in the most persistent snow bands by the end of the evening, including in Buffalo and southern Erie County.
Low temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 20s.
Friday
The lake-effect advisory ends at 1 a.m. Friday. High temperatures on Friday are expected to reach the mid 20s.
Lake-enhanced snow is forecast to continue through Friday night in the Southtowns and into ski country, bringing 4 to 8 inches of snow to those areas.