 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band headed back toward city
0 comments
top story

What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band headed back toward city

Support this work for $1 a month

A lake-effect snow band, which has pelted parts of the area since this morning, was making its way back south into the city again – in time to cause problems for the evening commute.

3 p.m. update: The lake-effect snow band that pummeled Buffalo earlier today then shifted into the Northtowns this afternoon is making its way south again.

"Lake effect snow band off Lake Erie will slowly sink south back across the Buffalo Metro area late this afternoon with additional accumulating snows then across the south of Buffalo this evening," the National Weather Service tweeted just before 3 p.m.

The band is continuing to drop snow at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

"It will begin to settle southward mid- to late afternoon, coming back across the parts that were hit hard earlier today," said National Weather Service meteorologist David Thomas.

Buffalo, Cheektowaga and other towns can expect another 4 to 6 inches of snow this afternoon and evening, he said.

The snow band is narrow – only about 10 miles wide – but intense and is already breaking records. By 1 p.m., the area around the airport recorded 14.1 inches, nearly double the old record of 7.3 inches set back in 1974.

The places where lake-effect snows are most persistent could see more than a foot of snow by late Thursday, forecaster have said. For northern Erie and Genesee counties, an additional 5 to 10 inches of snow are expected to fall in the most persistent bands between late morning and late tonight.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
nws forecast image thursday a.m. 1/6

By 1 a.m. Friday, Metro Buffalo is expected to see 8 to 12 inches of lake-effect snow.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Thursday evening

By the evening, the band will settle further south and start to weaken, though heavy snow is expected at times.

An additional 4 to 6 inches of snow are predicted in the most persistent snow bands by the end of the evening, including in Buffalo and southern Erie County.

Low temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 20s.

Friday

The lake-effect advisory ends at 1 a.m. Friday. High temperatures on Friday are expected to reach the mid 20s.

Lake-enhanced snow is forecast to continue through Friday night in the Southtowns and into ski country, bringing 4 to 8 inches of snow to those areas.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DOJ will hold all those responsible for Jan. 6 accountable, vows U.S. attorney general

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News