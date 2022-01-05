What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band headed back toward city

A lake-effect snow band, which has pelted parts of the area since this morning, was making its way back south into the city again – in time to cause problems for the evening commute.

3 p.m. update: The lake-effect snow band that pummeled Buffalo earlier today then shifted into the Northtowns this afternoon is making its way south again.

"Lake effect snow band off Lake Erie will slowly sink south back across the Buffalo Metro area late this afternoon with additional accumulating snows then across the south of Buffalo this evening," the National Weather Service tweeted just before 3 p.m.

The band is continuing to drop snow at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

"It will begin to settle southward mid- to late afternoon, coming back across the parts that were hit hard earlier today," said National Weather Service meteorologist David Thomas.

Buffalo, Cheektowaga and other towns can expect another 4 to 6 inches of snow this afternoon and evening, he said.