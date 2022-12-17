What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band bringing more snow

Lake effect snow bands will continue to hit parts of the region on Sunday, the National Weather Service reported.
Updated 8:30 a.m. Sunday: A lake-effect snow band was located from Dunkirk to Derby, to Orchard Park and Holland. The weather service said the bank was nearly stationary, only slowly drifting southward.
The area affected includes the Thruway between exits 57 and 59.
The lake effect band is producing heavy snow, at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Sunday and Monday
Lake effect snow will continue across the traditional snow belt east of Lake Erie today and tonight, with significant additional accumulations expected. The Lake Erie lake snows are expected to begin to weaken moving into the evening.
People are also reading…
Support Local Journalism
A lake effect snow warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Monday, with additional snow accumulations of 9 to 18 inches in the most persistent lake snows, the weather service said. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph.
Around halftime Saturday, the lake snow should be better organized and its impact on area travel near the stadium will increase as water-laden accumulation begins to pick up, Paul says.
❄️ FOOTBALL WEATHER!! ❄️#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/EEZylibXi5— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 17, 2022