 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band bringing more snow

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Lake effect snow bands will continue to hit parts of the region on Sunday, the National Weather Service reported.

Updated 8:30 a.m. Sunday: A lake-effect snow band was located from Dunkirk to Derby, to Orchard Park and Holland. The weather service said the bank was nearly stationary, only slowly drifting southward.

The area affected includes the Thruway between exits 57 and 59.

The lake effect band is producing heavy snow, at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Sunday and Monday

Lake effect snow will continue across the traditional snow belt east of Lake Erie today and tonight, with significant additional accumulations expected. The Lake Erie lake snows are expected to begin to weaken moving into the evening.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

A lake effect snow warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Monday, with additional snow accumulations of 9 to 18 inches in the most persistent lake snows, the weather service said. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph.

 

 

Two systems will bring snow to the Midwest into the Northeast causing travel delays. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest forecast.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News