What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heavy snowfall continues to pound WNY

A lake-effect snow band continued pounding a large swath of Erie County Saturday afternoon, falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour as it parked itself over Buffalo, the Northtowns and the Erie-Niagara border.
Winds of more than 30 mph that caused blowing and drifting snow made it feel colder than the low 20-degree temperatures, and made driving conditions, shoveling and walking more difficult. Some rumblings of thunder snow were also possible in the most intense portion of the snowband.
The severe weather conditions closed the Skyway and all of Erie County was under a travel advisory throughout the day.
It's a Winter Storm "Make Me Want to Stout" Update from the North Buffalo Command Center. A Travel Advisory is in effect for all of Erie County. Still low on the Flamingo Scale of snowfall here, but definitely a 6-Pack Storm on the Griffin Scale. Please shovel your sidewalks! pic.twitter.com/ggs4Xb9Cz4— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 26, 2020
The impacted area includes I-90 between Exits 57 and 48, as well as the I-190 from Grand Island southward, Route 5 from Lake View to Batavia, and the 290.
A lake-effect snow warning is also in effect.
"If you must travel within this band of heavy snow, be prepared for severe winter driving conditions with near-zero visibility and deep snow cover on roads," the National Weather Service warned shortly before 7 a.m.
Here's what else the weather service says to expect:
Saturday
An intense band of lake-effect snow was dropping snow at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
The southern flank of the band extended from Angola to Elma to Attica. The northern flank reached the southern Grand Island Bridge to Kenmore, Amherst and Clarence.
Locations that fall in the band included Buffalo, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and the southtowns.
"This band of snow has reached its northern extent, and will remain nearly stationary through the noontime hour. During the early afternoon the snowband will begin to settle southward," the weather service said.
Areas of Buffalo were expected to see 8 to 15 inches of snow along with the gusting winds and drifting snow through 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the weather service.
Travel in the Buffalo metro area and on the Thruway "will be extremely difficult at times with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility."
Air travel was also affected, with the Buffalo Niagara International Airport forced to delay or cancel some flights because of the weather.
The Village of Lancaster issued its own "no unnecessary travel advisory."
The Buffalo Zoo closed at noon due to the deteriorating outdoor conditions. The Wonder Coffeehouse closed early, as did a number of other businesses.
The northern edge of a lake effect snow band hitting Elmwood-Bidwell. Lots of powdery snow blowing around this morning. pic.twitter.com/xIBBjmywT0— Maki Becker (@makibecker) December 26, 2020
Saturday afternoon/evening
The lake-effect band is expected to shift south at around 4 p.m.
There's a chance of thundersnow along the lakeshore as that happens, meteorologist Liz Jurkowski said.
A lake effect snow warning is in place for southern areas of Erie County, including Orchard Park and Springville, through 5 a.m. Sunday. Those areas could see additional snow accumulation of 7 to 14 inches in the most persistent areas of snow in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie counties, the National Weather Service said.
Sunday
Drier weather and no snow accumulation is expected, although there may be a few flurries around. It will also be a little less cold, with temperatures just above the freezing point.
