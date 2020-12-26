What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heavy snowfall continues to pound WNY

A lake-effect snow warning is also in effect.

"If you must travel within this band of heavy snow, be prepared for severe winter driving conditions with near-zero visibility and deep snow cover on roads," the National Weather Service warned shortly before 7 a.m.

Here's what else the weather service says to expect:

Saturday

An intense band of lake-effect snow was dropping snow at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The southern flank of the band extended from Angola to Elma to Attica. The northern flank reached the southern Grand Island Bridge to Kenmore, Amherst and Clarence.

Locations that fall in the band included Buffalo, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and the southtowns.

"This band of snow has reached its northern extent, and will remain nearly stationary through the noontime hour. During the early afternoon the snowband will begin to settle southward," the weather service said.

Areas of Buffalo were expected to see 8 to 15 inches of snow along with the gusting winds and drifting snow through 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the weather service.