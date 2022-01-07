 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heavy snow continues in southern Erie County
What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heavy snow continues in southern Erie County

As Buffalo and the eastern suburbs continue to dig out today, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for southern Erie County and a lake snow warning is in effect in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, both until 7 a.m. Saturday. The lake snow warning for all of Erie County expired at 1 a.m. today, but additional accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected in the most persistent lake snows in southern Erie County. 

7:30 a.m. update: Heavy lake effect snow in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties will drop total accumulations of 8 to 14 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds will be gusting as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow totals reached their highest Friday in Cheektowaga, which saw 18 inches, and 16.5 inches recorded at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. In Buffalo, 17 inches of snow was reported.

Here's a look at what to expect: 

Friday: There is a continued chance of snow showers today, mainly before noon. The forecast calls for a mostly cloudy day, with a high temperature near 24 degrees. Winds will be westerly, at 6 to 14 mph. Less than half an inch of new snow accumulation is possible in Buffalo.

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands in the southern tier counties. If traveling, the National Weather Service advises motorists to be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. 

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night, with a low around 9. Northwest winds at 6 to 11 mph are expected and will become lighter and variable after midnight.

Saturday: Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 34, and southerly winds at 5 to 9 mph. A chance of snow and sleet is possible between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, with rain likely overnight, and a low around 27.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

