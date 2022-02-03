What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heavy snow, blowing winds expected during evening commute

Heads up for the evening commute: The heaviest snowfall from the winter storm now blanketing Buffalo is expected to hit during the mid to late afternoon.

"By the evening commute, things will be deteriorating. Temperatures are going down. The snow will pick up. The sun going down which will allow snow to stick more readily," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Hitchcock.

Expect traffic to be slow and conditions on roadways to be messy, he said.

The widespread winter storm is expected to bring another five to 10 inches of snow to the Buffalo Niagara region by Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

"Travel could be difficult," the weather service warned early Thursday, "especially later today and tonight."

The snowstorm prompted Buffalo schools to switch to remote learning today and Niagara Falls schools opted for a traditional snow day and caused slippery conditions on roads in the morning.