What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heavy snow, blowing winds expected during evening commute

Heads up for the evening commute: The heaviest snowfall from the winter storm now blanketing Buffalo is expected to hit during the mid to late afternoon.
"By the evening commute, things will be deteriorating. Temperatures are going down. The snow will pick up. The sun going down which will allow snow to stick more readily," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Hitchcock.
Expect traffic to be slow and conditions on roadways to be messy, he said.
The widespread winter storm is expected to bring another five to 10 inches of snow to the Buffalo Niagara region by Friday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.
"Travel could be difficult," the weather service warned early Thursday, "especially later today and tonight."
The snowstorm prompted Buffalo schools to switch to remote learning today and Niagara Falls schools opted for a traditional snow day and caused slippery conditions on roads in the morning.
For Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany counties, the storm warning runs through 1 p.m. Friday.
Here's what to expect over the next 36 hours:
Thursday afternoon and evening
The weather service warned of heavy snow Thursday afternoon into the evening that could impact drivers leaving work.
"Travel could be difficult, especially late this afternoon and tonight. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact
commutes into Friday," the weather service said in an updated winter storm warning posted just before 3 p.m.
Friday morning
The snow will be tapering off, but forecasters warned that it could still be creating hazardous conditions on roadways and will likely impact the morning commute.
Friday
As the snow dwindles, temperatures will remain cold, with highs in the teens.
The storm is expected to transition into a lake-effect system, albeit a very mild one. Lake-effect flurries are expected near the lake in Niagara County.
