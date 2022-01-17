What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heaviest snows past, but winds will cause blowing, drifting

Here's what to expect from the winter storm bearing down on Western New York and much of the eastern United States.

11:50 a.m: A winter storm warning remains in effect, and though the heaviest snows are behind us, the winds will be picking up.

The National Weather Service is forecasting storm totals through the end of Monday of 12-18 inches across Western New York, with as much as 18 to 22 inches in Niagara County.

"Travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility," the weather service warned early Monday. "The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute."

As of 10 a.m., the heaviest snows had past, said Kirk Apffel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.

Side streets in many areas areas have become difficult to traverse. A number of municipalities have issued travel advisories or bans.

Southeast winds are expected to strengthen and shift to the northeast.