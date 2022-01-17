 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heaviest snows past, but winds will cause blowing, drifting
0 comments
featured

What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heaviest snows past, but winds will cause blowing, drifting

Support this work for $1 a month
Snow Storm (copy)

Kevin Corbett digs out his stuck car in a driveway in Orchard Park Monday, January 17, 2022. 

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Here's what to expect from the winter storm bearing down on Western New York and much of the eastern United States.

NWS map Monday a.m.

The heaviest snow accumulations are forecast for Niagara, northern Erie and western Orleans counties.

11:50 a.m: A winter storm warning remains in effect, and though the heaviest snows are behind us, the winds will be picking up.

The National Weather Service is forecasting storm totals through the end of Monday of 12-18 inches across Western New York, with as much as 18 to 22 inches in Niagara County.

"Travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility," the weather service warned early Monday. "The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute."

As of 10 a.m., the heaviest snows had past, said Kirk Apffel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.

Side streets in many areas areas have become difficult to traverse. A number of municipalities have issued travel advisories or bans.

Southeast winds are expected to strengthen and shift to the northeast.

Monday afternoon: Blustery is the word for Martin Luther King Day, the weather service says, and driving will be severely impacted.

"Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce significant blowing and drifting snow, especially this afternoon and evening," the weather service warned early Monday.

The weather service forecasts additional snowfall amounts through the end of the afternoon:

• Erie County – 2 to 4 inches

• Niagara County – 3 to 5

• Orleans County – 3 to 5

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

• Genesee, Wyoming counties – 2 to 4

• Cattaraugus County – 3 to 5

• Chautauqua County – 2 to 3 (lower elevations); 3 to 5 (higher terrain)

• Allegany County – 1 to 3

Monday evening: The winter storm warning goes through 7 p.m. for northern Erie County and Niagara, and extends to 10 p.m. Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie counties.

The widespread snow will taper off from west to east, and as it does, some lake-effect snow will begin southeast of Lake Erie.

After the widespread snowfall ends, there will be significant blowing and drifting snow.

The weather service forecasts additional snowfall amounts this evening:

• Northern Erie County – 1 to 2 inches

• Southern Erie County – 2 to 4 in the most persistent snow bands

• Niagara, Orleans, Genesee counties – 1 to 2

• Wyoming County – 1 to 3 in the most persistent bands

• Cattaraugus County – 3 to 5

• Chautauqua County – 2 to 3 (lower elevations); 3 to 5 (higher terrain)

• Allegany County – 1 to 2

Tuesday-Wednesday: A chance of snow showers continues Tuesday and Tuesday evening, with high temperatures in the low 20s. The weather service predicts a significant warmup Wednesday, with rain and snow in the morning and then rain alone and temperatures in the high 30s.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI Changes Tune, Calls Synagogue Hostage-Taker a Terrorist

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News