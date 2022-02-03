What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heavier snow expected during evening commute

Heads up for the evening commute: The heaviest snowfall from the winter storm now blanketing Buffalo is expected to hit during the mid to late afternoon.
"By the evening commute, things will be deteriorating. Temperatures are going down. The snow will pick up. The sun going down which will allow snow to stick more readily," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Hitchcock.
Expect traffic to be slow and conditions on roadways to be messy, he said.
In the meantime, a steady but light snow was expected to fall the rest of Thursday morning and into the early afternoon hours, he said.
Only an inch or two of snow had fallen by midmorning but it was enough to cause multiple crashes during the morning commute, including a serious injury accident on Millersport Highway near New Road.
And the City of Buffalo sent out messages on its BuffAlert system asking residents to pay attention to alternate parking rules and that cars could be subject to "mini tows" if they are parked illegally.
The widespread winter storm is expected to bring 8 to 12 inches of snow to the Buffalo Niagara region by Friday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.
"Travel could be difficult," the weather service warned early Thursday, "especially later today and tonight."
The snowstorm prompted Buffalo schools to switch to remote learning today and Niagara Falls schools opted for a traditional snow day.
For Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany counties, the storm warning runs through 1 p.m. Friday.
Here's what to expect over the next 36 hours:
Thursday morning
Steady light snow was expected to continue to fall the rest of the morning into the early afternoon.
The slick conditions on the roads caused multiple accidents during the morning commute.
Thursday afternoon
"Moderate to heavy snow" Thursday afternoon could impact drivers leaving work, as widespread snow expected to blanket Western New York reduces visibility.
Most of the snow is expected to fall Thursday afternoon and evening.
Snow will fall at a maximum of a half-inch to an inch per hour during the afternoon and evening, the weather service said.
"Slow and messy. Nothing that's too bad," Hitchcock said.
Friday
Forecasts call for continued snow Friday morning, but the snow is expected to be light in the Buffalo area. Temperatures will remain cold, with highs in the teens.
The storm is expected to transition into a lake-effect system, albeit a very mild one. Lake-effect flurries are expected near the lake in Niagara County.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.