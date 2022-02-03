What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heavier snow expected during evening commute

Heads up for the evening commute: The heaviest snowfall from the winter storm now blanketing Buffalo is expected to hit during the mid to late afternoon.

"By the evening commute, things will be deteriorating. Temperatures are going down. The snow will pick up. The sun going down which will allow snow to stick more readily," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Hitchcock.

Expect traffic to be slow and conditions on roadways to be messy, he said.

In the meantime, a steady but light snow was expected to fall the rest of Thursday morning and into the early afternoon hours, he said.

Only an inch or two of snow had fallen by midmorning but it was enough to cause multiple crashes during the morning commute, including a serious injury accident on Millersport Highway near New Road.