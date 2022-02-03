What to expect in the next 36 hours: Hazardous morning commute with 1 to 3 inches of snow

Hazardous road conditions are expected to continue to affect driving Friday morning as 1 to 3 more inches of snow is forecast to fall across the region.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, and through 1 p.m. in other parts of Western New York.
"Plan on snow covered roads," the Weather Service warned early Friday. "The hazardous conditions will certainly impact the morning commute."
Friday's morning snow is the tail end of a slow-moving storm system that caused crashes and disrupted daily life across Western New York on Thursday.
“In the Buffalo area, when all is said and done, we’re looking at a storm total of 8 to 14 inches (of snow),” Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, said Thursday night.
The majority of the snowfall will have fallen from late afternoon Thursday to around 3 a.m. Friday. By 4 p.m. Thursday, there were reports of up to 5 inches of snow that had fallen in Hamburg, East Aurora, Williamsville and Kenmore, said Apffel. Shortly before 7 p.m., 8 inches of snow was reported at the airport in Cheektowaga.
The City of Buffalo sent out messages on its BuffAlert system asking residents to pay attention to alternate parking rules and that cars could be subject to "mini tows" if they are parked illegally.
Here's what to expect:
Friday morning
Additional "significant snowfall" of 1 to 3 inches is forecast for Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Jamestown areas through 10 a.m., with other parts of the region expected to see snow through early afternoon.
The snow should then taper off significantly in metro Buffalo.
“There might be some light snow falling at that time, but probably the biggest problem will be the previous snow that had fallen,” said Apffel.
Later Friday
Additional accumulations of snow during the day Friday will be an inch or less. The high temperature will be near 20 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, there will be a chance of snow showers Friday night, mainly before midnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees. Any possible new accumulations of snow overnight Friday will amount to less than a half inch.
Saturday