What to expect in the next 36 hours: Hazardous morning commute with 1 to 3 inches of snow

The City of Buffalo sent out messages on its BuffAlert system asking residents to pay attention to alternate parking rules and that cars could be subject to "mini tows" if they are parked illegally.

Here's what to expect:

Friday morning

Additional "significant snowfall" of 1 to 3 inches is forecast for Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Jamestown areas through 10 a.m., with other parts of the region expected to see snow through early afternoon.

The snow should then taper off significantly in metro Buffalo.

“There might be some light snow falling at that time, but probably the biggest problem will be the previous snow that had fallen,” said Apffel.

Later Friday

Additional accumulations of snow during the day Friday will be an inch or less. The high temperature will be near 20 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be a chance of snow showers Friday night, mainly before midnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees. Any possible new accumulations of snow overnight Friday will amount to less than a half inch.