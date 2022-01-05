What to expect in the next 36 hours: Get ready for snow

Western New York is bracing for its first real punch of lake-effect snow this winter season.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, expiring at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Rain will quickly turn over to snow as temperatures plunge from the low 40s to the 20s, starting between 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Southwesterly winds gusting to 45 mph over open Lake Erie waters will cause a plume of lake-effect snow to form, stretching across Erie County to Darien and Batavia.

Snowfall of 1 inch per hour or more is expected, producing up to 9 inches in persistent snow areas in the Northtowns and Buffalo metro area overnight.

The bands of snow are expected to drop another 4 to 8 inches Thursday as they settle into the Southtowns and eventually over ski country in the Southern Tier, according to the National Weather Service.

The gusty winds will cause intermittent whiteout conditions overnight Wednesday and make the Thursday morning commute treacherous in areas of heaviest accumulation. It will still be breezy later Thursday, with temperatures in the 20s.

