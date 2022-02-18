What to expect in the next 36 hours: Flood warnings remain, but flows may be peaking. Blowing snow tonight.

Much of Western New York remains under a flood warning from the National Weather Service Friday morning as swollen waterways have closed many area streets and highways and the freezing temperatures and overnight fresh snow have turned wet roads slick this morning.

Some of the road closures include Route 5 in Evans and Stony Road in Lancaster, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

Thursday's heavy rain and the rapid snowmelt have led to flood watches and warnings around the area.

But forecasters say the flooding and high water flows seem to be peaking as of late Friday morning.

During the morning commute, various crashes were reported, including overturned vehicles and cars off the road in a couple places along the I-190.

Flood warnings have been issued for Cazenovia Creek near Ebenezer; Buffalo Creek at Gardenville; and Cayuga Creek near Lancaster. Those remain in effect until this afternoon.