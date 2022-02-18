What to expect in the next 36 hours: Flood warnings remain, but flows may be peaking. Blowing snow tonight.

Much of Western New York remains under a flood warning from the National Weather Service Friday morning as swollen waterways have closed many area streets and highways and the freezing temperatures and overnight fresh snow have turned wet roads slick this morning.
Some of the road closures include Route 5 in Evans and Stony Road in Lancaster, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.
Thursday's heavy rain and the rapid snowmelt have led to flood watches and warnings around the area.
But forecasters say the flooding and high water flows seem to be peaking as of late Friday morning.
During the morning commute, various crashes were reported, including overturned vehicles and cars off the road in a couple places along the I-190.
Flood warnings have been issued for Cazenovia Creek near Ebenezer; Buffalo Creek at Gardenville; and Cayuga Creek near Lancaster. Those remain in effect until this afternoon.
Flood warnings also have been issued for Ellicott Creek in Amherst and Cheektowaga until after midnight; the Genesee River at Wellsville until this afternoon; the Genesee River at Portageville until late this afternoon; the Allegheny River in Olean until Monday morning; the Allegheny River in Salamanca until just after midnight; and Tonawanda Creek at Batavia from this afternoon until after midnight.
A flood warning for Tonawanda Creek near Rapids will be in effect from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon.
A flood watch remains in effect through 7 p.m. for all eight Western New York counties.
Late Thursday night, flooding of Buffalo Creek and the Buffalo River forced the evacuation of some residents.
Snowfall totals reported this morning include 4.2 inches in East Aurora; 3.5 inches in Silver Creek; 3 inches in Lockport; and 2.7 inches at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga. More snow is forecast for overnight tonight.
Here's what to expect:
This morning
There will be snow and areas of blowing snow early, followed by snow showers late in the morning, according to the weather service.
Winds are expected to gust near 30 or 35 mph.
High temperatures are expected to reach the low 20s.
Tonight
Sometime over midnight, expect snow and blowing snow that reduce visibility on roads. An additional accumulation of 1 or 2 inches of snow is forecast. But strong winds, with gusts as high as 50 mph, will make it seem like even more snow.
Forecasters predict temperatures will climb to the upper 20s.
The blustery conditions will continue all night and into the morning hours.
Saturday
A couple more inches of snow are expected to fall and gusty winds will stick around.
"We're going to have a lot of blowing snow early Saturday," said National Weather Service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski.
The Southern Tier will see some lake effect snow during the day Saturday and into the evening.
Sunday
After a turbulent few days, expect a mild breezy day with high temperatures reaching 40 degrees and some of sunshine and some breezes.
Monday (Washington's Birthday)
Another mild day, although it will be cloudier with high temperatures in the mid 40s followed by a chance of rain and snow showers overnight.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.