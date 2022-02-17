What to expect in the next 36 hours: Flood warnings issued, flash freeze expected tonight

Multiple flood warnings are now in effect as the warm temperatures and rain melt away hardpacked snow throughout the area and ice on creeks and rivers break up, leading to possible ice jams.
There are multiple reports throughout Western New York of roads being closed due to flooding.
Forecasters warned drivers to stay away from flooded roads. "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," they said.
A flood warning was issued late this morning for several area creeks and rivers including:
• Ellicott Creek near Williamsville
• Tonawanda Creek at Batavia
• Cattaraugus Creek at Gowanda
"Minor flooding" is forecast for these areas beginning Friday morning through Saturday morning.
The weather service has also issued a flood warning this morning for Cazenovia Creek, near Ebenezer; Buffalo Creek, near Gardenville; and Cayuga Creek, near Lancaster. Additionally, portions of Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties are also under the warning, which remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday. Ice jam flooding is possible on Silver Creek and Walnut Creek near Silver Creek, as well as on Canadaway Creek near Fredonia.
Tonight, a flash freeze and a shift from rain to a wintry mix and then to snow will likely lead to slick spots on area roads.
Rain will spread across the region today, heavy at times. While roads will be wet this morning, isolated road closures become a possibility later today. A bigger travel impact will be a flash freeze with icy spots this evening. Falling snow tonight will also bring slippery spots. pic.twitter.com/V3BAICqGoi— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 17, 2022
Here's what to expect:
This afternoon
The rain will be heavy today. Isolated road closures due to flooding are starting to start pop up, among them Tuscarora Road in the Town of Niagara between Ziblut Court and Effie Drive; Route 75 in Eden between East Church Street and Schintzius Road; and the southbound side of Transit Road in Lancaster between Walden Avenue and Broadway.
Minor travel impacts are expected for the late-afternoon drive.
Ice jam flooding is expected to begin on Cazenovia, Buffalo and Cayuga creeks by evening time. Moderate flooding is forecast for Buffalo creek near Gardenville. Minor flooding is forecast for Cazenovia and Cayuga creeks.
Tonight and overnight
As temperatures drop, the rain will shift to freezing rain, sleet and then snow, according to forecasters.
By 7 a.m. Friday, most of Western New York could see up to 2 inches of precipitation. A portion of northwest Niagara County could see 2 to 3 inches. Snowfall on Friday is expected to add to that precipitation total.
A winter weather advisory will go into effect across Western New York later today and remain in effect until 9 a.m. Friday. Here's when it starts:
• Niagara and Orleans counties: 5 p.m.
• Erie, Genesee, Chautauqua: 7 p.m.
• Cattaraugus, Allegany: 9 p.m.
Cattaraugus Creek was expected hit flood stage late tonight. Flooding is expected along the right bank of the creek "a half mile to a mile downstream from Gowanda, mostly in industrial and commercial areas," according to the weather service. "Watch for developing problems along Thatcher Creek in Gowanda and at Sunset Bay at the mouth near Lake Erie," they added.
Friday
Light snow is expected for the Friday morning commute.
And don't let your guard down about the flooding just yet.
"Just because the temperatures drops, the runoff won't just instantly stop," National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh said. The flooding could continue and that's why the flood watch isn't set to expire until Friday evening.
Ellicott Creek was expected to reach flood stage Friday morning.
Flooding is likely to begin "along Aero Drive from Holtz to Transit roads in Cheektowaga," the weather service said. "Also some flooding along the flood control project area in Amherst such as the bike path and golf course." Little to no damage was expected.
Tonawanda Creek at Batavia was also expected to reach flood stage between Friday morning "possibly impacting Kibbe Park, Walnut Street, and Law Street. Flooding in rural areas of Alexander and the lowlands of the Alabama Swamps with some road closures likely," the weather service said.