What to expect in the next 36 hours: Flood warnings issued, flash freeze expected tonight

Tonight, a flash freeze and a shift from rain to a wintry mix and then to snow will likely lead to slick spots on area roads.

Here's what to expect:

This afternoon

The rain will be heavy today. Isolated road closures due to flooding are starting to start pop up, among them Tuscarora Road in the Town of Niagara between Ziblut Court and Effie Drive; Route 75 in Eden between East Church Street and Schintzius Road; and the southbound side of Transit Road in Lancaster between Walden Avenue and Broadway.

Minor travel impacts are expected for the late-afternoon drive.

Ice jam flooding is expected to begin on Cazenovia, Buffalo and Cayuga creeks by evening time. Moderate flooding is forecast for Buffalo creek near Gardenville. Minor flooding is forecast for Cazenovia and Cayuga creeks.

Tonight and overnight

As temperatures drop, the rain will shift to freezing rain, sleet and then snow, according to forecasters.