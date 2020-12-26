What to expect in the next 36 hours: Cleanup continues after record-breaking snowfall

The Skyway has reopened, a travel advisory for Erie County has been lifted and a heavy band of lake effect snow that dumped a record 17.9 inches on Saturday has shifted south.

And the cleanup continues.

While snow has tapered off in Buffalo and northern areas of the city, the National Weather Service on Saturday evening warned that travel will remain difficult overnight in some southern areas of Erie County.

A lake effect snow warning remains in effect through 5 a.m. Sunday in some areas of southern Erie County, as well as Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Those areas include Orchard Park, Hamburg and Springville, and portions of the Thruway.

An additional 4 to 6 inches could fall in the most persistent lake snows, the weather service said.

The Skyway, which was closed to traffic much of Saturday, has reopened, and a travel advisory for Erie County has been lifted.

