What to expect in the next 36 hours: Cleanup continues after record-breaking snowfall

The Skyway has reopened, a travel advisory for Erie County has been lifted and a heavy band of lake effect snow that dumped a record 17.9 inches on Saturday has shifted south.
And the cleanup continues.
While snow has tapered off in Buffalo and northern areas of the city, the National Weather Service on Saturday evening warned that travel will remain difficult overnight in some southern areas of Erie County.
A lake effect snow warning remains in effect through 5 a.m. Sunday in some areas of southern Erie County, as well as Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Those areas include Orchard Park, Hamburg and Springville, and portions of the Thruway.
An additional 4 to 6 inches could fall in the most persistent lake snows, the weather service said.
The Skyway, which was closed to traffic much of Saturday, has reopened, and a travel advisory for Erie County has been lifted.
It's a Winter Storm "Make Me Want to Stout" Update from the North Buffalo Command Center. A Travel Advisory is in effect for all of Erie County. Still low on the Flamingo Scale of snowfall here, but definitely a 6-Pack Storm on the Griffin Scale. Please shovel your sidewalks! pic.twitter.com/ggs4Xb9Cz4— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 26, 2020
Here's what else the weather service says to expect:
Saturday evening
The lake-effect band shifted south at around 4 p.m., with a lake effect snow warning in place for southern areas of Erie County, including Orchard Park, Hamburg and Springville, through 5 a.m. Sunday.
Those areas could see additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches overnight, the National Weather Service said.
Sunday
Drier weather and a dusting or two are expected. It will also be a little less cold, with temperatures as high as 36 degrees expected.
