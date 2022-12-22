What to expect in the next 36 hours: Blizzard warning issued

The storm that has been called a "once-in-a-generation event" now includes a blizzard warning from Friday to Sunday.

Forecasters are warning anyone planning on traveling to do it soon – before Friday, when the storm begins to pound the region. It is not expected to let up until Sunday, Christmas Day.

The winter weather is forcing the postponement of the Buffalo Sabres game Friday night, while schools consider whether to close on Friday.

Many stores and offices are likely to be closed Friday and Saturday. In anticipation of the storm, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has announced a series of changes and closings for Friday.

There will be no garbage and recycling pickup in the city on Friday, and residents are asked not to put their totes out Thursday evening. Pickup will be on Monday. All other pickups next week will be delayed a day, through Saturday.

All four of the city's waterfront parks – Broderick Park, Bird Island Pier, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park (LaSalle Park) and Erie Basin Marina – will close beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday to pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

The city's two indoor pools, Cazenovia and Lovejoy, also will be closed Friday.

Mayor Brown reminded city residents to sign up for BUFFALERT to stay informed of emergencies by texting their ZIP code to 38276.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher issued a message to Catholics in the Diocese of Buffalo on Wednesday advising them to check with their parishes before venturing out to Mass during the holiday weekend storm.

Here's what to expect:

Today

It will be cloudy and mild, with a high near 41. Rain is likely, mainly after 4 p.m. The wind will start to pick up, with southeast winds 7 to 13 mph, and gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

"If you need to do any last-minute errands, last-minute shopping, today would be the best day to do it," said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Kelly.

Tonight and overnight

Rain will be steady, with temperatures around 40. Winds gusts will be as high as 28 mph.

Friday

The weather will change rapidly Friday as a bitter cold front sweeps into the area – turning the rain into snow – and very strong, potentially dangerous winds kick up.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday, with winds gusting as high as 70 mph Friday and Friday night.

"A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze on Friday. Blizzard conditions will develop Friday afternoon lasting into Saturday night," the weather service said.

The widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, and strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and numerous power outages. Wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the weather service.

A lakeshore flood warning also is in effect from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties.

"The lake level is going to be very high, in addition, we're going to have some waves on top of that," Kelly said.

Significant flooding is expected along the Lake Erie and upper Niagara River shores. Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion, and there will be freezing spray along the lakeshore, according to the weather service.

The day will start out with rain before 9 a.m., then it will turn over to snow as the temperature drops. The snow could be heavy at times, with a new accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible, according to the weather service. There will be widespread blowing snow after 10 a.m.

The temperature is to fall to around 16 degrees by 2 p.m., with the wind chill below zero.