What to expect in the next 36 hours: Bands of snow to continue in southern Erie County

As Buffalo and the eastern suburbs continue to dig out today, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for southern Erie County and a lake snow warning is in effect in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, both until 7 a.m. Saturday. The lake snow warning for all of Erie County expired at 1 a.m. today, but additional accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected in the most persistent lake snows in southern Erie County.

Several bands of lake-effect snow are affecting parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, while lake-effect snow to the east and north of Buffalo is expected to diminish.

Snow totals reached their highest Friday in Cheektowaga at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, which saw 18.2 inches, with 16.6 inches recorded at Depew. In Buffalo, 17 inches of snow was reported.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Friday: There is a continued chance of snow showers today. The forecast calls for a mostly cloudy day, with a high temperature near 24 degrees. Winds will be westerly, at 6 to 14 mph. Less than half an inch of new snow accumulation is possible in Buffalo.

