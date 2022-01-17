What to expect in the next 36 hours: Accumulation not over, but blowing, drifting snow will be hazard

Here's what to expect from the winter storm bearing down on Western New York and much of the eastern United States.
3:50 p.m.: A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. for southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chatauuqua counties.
Over the entire region, gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting snow into the evening.
A winter storm advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for northern Erie, Genesee, and Allegany counties.
An advisory remains in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service predicted storm totals through the end of Monday of 12-18 inches across Western New York, with as much as 18 to 22 inches in Niagara County.
By late morning, several places had already reached 20 inches of accumulation.
As of 10 a.m., the heaviest snows had past, said Kirk Apffel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.
Side streets in many areas have become difficult to traverse. A number of municipalities have issued travel advisories or bans.
Southeast winds are expected to strengthen and shift to the northeast.
Widespread snow will continue TODAY with a FEW more inches expected. Winds will also begin to pick up THIS AFTERNOON and last through TONIGHT, causing BLOWING SNOW. Additionally TONIGHT, lake effect snow to set up SE of both lakes Erie and Ontario with a few more inches possible. pic.twitter.com/7U3X5WUJ4E— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 17, 2022
Monday afternoon: Blustery is the word for Martin Luther King Day, the weather service says, and driving will be severely impacted.
"Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce significant blowing and drifting snow, especially this afternoon and evening," the weather service warned early Monday.
The weather service forecasts additional snowfall amounts through the end of the afternoon:
• Erie County – 2 to 3 inches
• Niagara, Southern Erie counties – 1 to 3
• Orleans, Genesee counties – 2 to 3
• Wyoming, Cattaraugus counties – 1 to 3
• Chautauqua County – 1 to 2 (lower elevations); 2 to 4 (higher terrain)
• Allegany County – 1 to 2
Monday evening: The winter storm warning goes through 7 p.m. for northern Erie County and Niagara, and extends to 10 p.m. Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie counties.
The widespread snow will taper off from west to east, and as it does, some lake-effect snow will begin southeast of Lake Erie.
After the widespread snowfall ends, there will be significant blowing and drifting snow.
The weather service forecasts additional snowfall amounts this evening:
• Northern Erie County – 1 to 2 inches
• Southern Erie County – 3 to 5 in the most persistent snow bands
• Niagara, Orleans counties – up to 2
• Genesee County – about 2
• Wyoming County – 1 to 3 in the most persistent bands
• Cattaraugus County – 3 to 5
• Chautauqua County – 3 to 6
• Allegany County – 1 to 2
Tuesday-Wednesday: A chance of snow showers continues Tuesday and Tuesday evening, with high temperatures in the low 20s. The weather service predicts a significant warmup Wednesday, with rain and snow in the morning and then rain alone and temperatures in the high 30s.