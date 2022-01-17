What to expect in the next 36 hours: Accumulation not over, but blowing, drifting snow will be hazard

Here's what to expect from the winter storm bearing down on Western New York and much of the eastern United States.

3:50 p.m.: A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. for southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chatauuqua counties.

Over the entire region, gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting snow into the evening.

A winter storm advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for northern Erie, Genesee, and Allegany counties.

An advisory remains in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service predicted storm totals through the end of Monday of 12-18 inches across Western New York, with as much as 18 to 22 inches in Niagara County.

By late morning, several places had already reached 20 inches of accumulation.

As of 10 a.m., the heaviest snows had past, said Kirk Apffel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.